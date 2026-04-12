China says it will resume some ties with Taiwan after visit by opposition leader

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, shakes hands with Kuomintang party leader Cheng Li-wun in Beijing on Friday.

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China said Sunday that it would resume some ties it had suspended with Taiwan such as direct flights and imports of Taiwanese aquaculture products after a visit by the Beijing-friendly opposition leader of the self-ruled island.

The Taiwan Work Office under China’s Communist Party issued a statement saying it would explore setting up a long-standing communication mechanism between the Communist Party and Taiwan’s Kuomintang party, or KMT. It said it will facilitate the import of Taiwan’s aquaculture products that it had previously banned.

Cheng Li-wun, the head of the KMT, and China’s President Xi Jinping held a high-profile meeting Friday during which they called for peace, without offering specifics. China claims the island as part of its territory and hasn’t ruled out the use of force to annex it.

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Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council, which oversees the relationship with China, said the measures that were announced, such as promoting a communication mechanism, were “political transactions” between the two parties that circumvented the government of Taiwan.

“The government’s position is clear: To ensure the interests of the nation and its people, all cross-strait affairs involving public power must be negotiated by both governments on an equal and dignified basis to be effective and truly protect the rights and well-being of the people,” the Mainland Affairs Council said in response to the Chinese announcement.

Taiwan has been governed separately from China since 1949, when a civil war brought the Communist Party to power in Beijing. Defeated KMT forces fled to Taiwan, where they set up their own government.

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Relations between China and Taiwan have been tense since the election of pro-independence President Tsai Ing-wen in 2016.

Beijing cut off most of its official dialogue with Taiwan’s government, and has started sending warships and fighter jets closer toward the island on a daily basis.

In the statement, China said it plans to resume direct flights between Taiwan and mainland cities like Xian or Urumqi, although it remained unclear how the measures would be implemented without the approval of the Taiwanese government.

China banned its citizens from individual trips to Taiwan in 2019. Taiwan’s rules now require Chinese visitors to hold valid resident visas from another country, such as the United States or a member of the European Union, to apply for visitor visas.

China also said it would work toward construction of a bridge that would connect the mainland to Matsu and Kinmen, Taiwanese islands that are closer geographically to China. The project is a long-standing proposal that Beijing has previously announced.

China banned the import of Taiwanese pineapples in 2021, and since then has extended the ban to other fruits and products including grouper fish, squid and tuna.

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After the initial ban on grouper, Taiwan’s Ministry of Agriculture said it approached China about making adjustments to ensure it met import requirements. China replied with a limited list of individual companies that were allowed to sell to China, but without explanation.

Wu writes for the Associated Press.