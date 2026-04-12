Breaking News
LAUSD and teachers union reach tentative agreement days before threatened strike
Advertisement
World & Nation

Hungary decides in a key election that could unseat populist Prime Minister Orbán

A woman takes ballots at a polling station during the Hungarian parliamentary election in Budapest, Hungary, on April 12.
A woman takes ballots at a polling station during the Hungarian parliamentary election in Budapest on Sunday.
(Denes Erdos / Associated Press)
By Justin Spike and Sam McNeil
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Hungarians were casting ballots Sunday in what is widely seen as Europe’s most consequential election this year, a vote that could unseat populist Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, an ally of U.S. President Trump, after 16 years in power.

It’s a key moment for Orbán, the European Union’s longest-serving leader and one of its biggest antagonists, who has traveled a long road from his early days as a liberal, anti-Soviet firebrand to the Russia-friendly nationalist admired today by the global far-right.

Orbán has frustrated and even alarmed many leaders across the European Union with what they view as his steady drift away from Western partners and toward Russian President Vladimir Putin. Recent revelations have shown a top member of his government frequently shared the contents of EU discussions with Moscow, raising accusations that Hungary was acting on Russia’s behalf within the bloc.

Advertisement

Polls opened at 6 a.m. and were scheduled to close at 7 p.m. Orbán and his top challenger, Péter Magyar, arrived at separate polling stations in Budapest at nearly the same time to cast their votes.

Speaking to reporters outside, Orbán, 62, said the campaign had been “a great national moment on our side” and thanked activists and supporters for their work. “I’m here to win,” he said.

The election was being closely watched in countries around Europe and beyond, which is a testament to the outsize role Orbán occupies in far-right populist politics worldwide.

Advertisement

Members of Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement are among those who see Orbán’s government and his Fidesz political party as shining examples of conservative, anti-globalist politics in action, while he is reviled by advocates of liberal democracy and the rule of law.

After casting his vote, Magyar told reporters that the election was “a choice between East or West, propaganda or honest public discourse, corruption or clean public life.”

“I urge all Hungarian citizens to exercise their right to vote,” he said.

Casting his ballot in Budapest on Sunday, Marcell Mehringer, 21, said he was voting “primarily so that Hungary will finally be a so-called European country, and so that young people, and really everyone, will do their fundamental civic duty to unite this nation a bit and to break down these boundaries borne of hatred.”

Spike and McNeil write for the Associated Press. Associated Press journalists Béla Szandelszky, Marko Drobnjakovic and Florent Bajrami contributed to this report.

More to Read

World & Nation

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement