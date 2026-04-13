Colombia approves plan to cull dozens of wild hippos

Hippos float in the lagoon at Hacienda Napoles Park, once the private estate of drug kingpin Pablo Escobar, who imported three female hippos and one male decades ago in Puerto Triunfo, Colombia.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Colombian officials on Monday authorized a plan to cull dozens of hippos roaming freely through a fertile and humid region in the center of the country, where they are threatening villagers and displacing native species.

Environment Minister Irene Vélez said the decision was reached because other methods to control their population have been expensive and unsuccessful, including neutering some of the animals or moving them to zoos. Vélez said that up to 80 hippos would be affected by the measure. She did not say when the hunting would begin.

“If we don’t do this we will not be able to control the population,” Vélez said. “We have to take this action to preserve our ecosystems.”

Advertisement

Colombia is the only country outside of Africa with a wild hippo population. The Colombian hippos are the descendants of four animals brought to the country in the 1980s by notorious drug lord Pablo Escobar, as he built a private zoo in Hacienda Nápoles, a gigantic ranch in the Magdalena River valley with a private landing strip that served as Escobar’s rural abode.

A study published by Colombia’s National University estimated that around 170 hippos were roaming freely in the country in 2022.

Recently, hippos have been spotted in areas that are more than 60 miles north of the ranch, where Escobar initially introduced the water-dwelling pachyderms.

Advertisement

Environmental authorities in Colombia say the large mammals pose a threat to villagers who have encountered them in farms and rivers. They also compete for food and space against local species such as river manatees.

Despite the environmental challenges, the hippos have also become a tourist attraction, with residents of the villages surrounding Hacienda Nápoles now offering hippo spotting tours and selling hippo-themed souvenirs.

The hippos are also one of the main attractions at the Nápoles ranch, which was confiscated by Colombia’s government as it seized Escobar’s properties. It now functions as a theme park, featuring swimming spools, water slides and a zoo that includes several other African species.

Animal welfare activists in Colombia have long opposed proposals to kill the hippos, arguing they deserve to live, and adding that addressing the problem through violence sets a poor example for a country that has gone through decades of internal conflict.

Andrea Padilla, a senator and animal rights activist who helped draft a law against bullfights in Colombia, described the plan to cull the hippos as a cruel decision, and accused government officials of trying to take the easy way out.

“Killings and massacres will never be acceptable,” Padilla wrote on X. “These are healthy creatures who are victims of the negligence” of government entities.

Advertisement

Over the past 12 years, a period spanning three different presidential administrations, Colombia has tried to neuter some of the hippos in a bid to reduce their population. But these initiatives have had a limited scope, due to the high costs that come with capturing the dangerous animals and performing surgeries on them.

Because Colombia’s hippos come from a limited gene pool, and could carry diseases, taking them back to their natural habitat in Africa is also unfeasible.

Rueda writes for the Associated Press.