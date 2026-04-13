Senegal has first conviction under law toughening punishment for homosexual acts

People take to the streets to protest against homosexuality in Dakar, Senegal, on March 6, 2026.

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A court in Senegal has issued the first conviction under a new law increasing the punishment for homosexuality.

A court in Pikine-Guédiawaye, a suburb of Dakar, sentenced a 24-year-old laborer on Friday to six years in prison and fined him $3,300 for “acts against nature and public indecency.” He was arrested this month.

Senegal, a largely Muslim nation, is the latest African country to impose harsher penalties against the LGBTQ+ community. The law increases prison sentences to between five and 10 years.

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The law also punishes what it calls the “promotion” or “financing” of homosexuality, seen as an attempt to crack down on groups that support sexual and gender minorities.

Human Rights Watch researcher Larissa Kojoué told the Associated Press on Monday that the law has created a climate of “constant fear” and arrests have become more aggressive “because now there is backing from the state apparatus.”

More than 30 of Africa’s 54 countries criminalize homosexual acts. In Somalia, Uganda and Mauritania, the offense can carry the death penalty.

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Dione and Banchereau write for the Associated Press.