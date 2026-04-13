Trump administration agrees to keep flying rainbow Pride flag at New York’s Stonewall monument
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NEW YORK — The Trump administration agreed Monday to keep flying a rainbow Pride flag at the Stonewall National Monument, reversing course after removing the banner in February.
The government revealed the decision as it seeks to settle a lawsuit filed by LGBTQ+ and historic preservation groups who had sought to block the removal. A judge must still approve the agreement.
According to court papers, the Interior Department and National Park Service “have confirmed their intention to maintain a Pride flag at Stonewall.” It won’t be removed, except for “maintenance or other practical purposes.”
Under the agreement, within a week, the Park Service will hang three flags on the Stonewall monument flag pole — each measuring three feet by five feet. The Pride flag will fly between the U.S. flag and Park Service flag.
The Pride flag had become a flashpoint for arguments over President Donald Trump ’s approach to the Stonewall site — the first national monument commemorating LGBTQ+ history — and various other historical properties.