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Sheinbaum orders increased scrutiny of ICE detention centers after deaths of Mexicans in custody

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum in Mexico City in February.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, here in Mexico City in February, on Tuesday ordered Mexican diplomats to step up scrutiny of U.S. detention centers where Mexican nationals are being held for deportation.
(Cristopher Rogel Blanquet / Getty Images)
By Patrick J. McDonnellForeign Correspondent 
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  • Mexico’s president orders daily consular visits to immigration detention centers, replacing weekly check-ins, as outrage mounts over deaths of detained Mexican nationals in U.S. custody.
  • At least 15 Mexican citizens have died in ICE custody or during U.S. immigration enforcement operations since Trump took office, including four at the Adelanto facility in Southern California.

MEXICO CITY — Amid growing outrage about deaths of Mexican citizens in immigration custody, President Claudia Sheinbaum on Tuesday ordered Mexican diplomats to step up scrutiny of U.S. detention centers where Mexican nationals are being held for deportation.

Daily visits by consular personnel to immigration lockups will henceforth replace the current practice of weekly visits, Sheinbaum said.

Consular officials are tasked with assisting detained compatriots in various ways, including helping to obtain legal counsel, report medical issues and contact relatives.

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The Mexican president addressed the issue as indignation is rising in Mexico about the escalating numbers of deaths of Mexican citizens caught up in President Trump’s mass deportation agenda.

Zinapecuaro, Michoacan - July 26: Residents of the Huajumaro de Guadalupe community bid their final farewell to Jaime Alanis Garcia, a Mexican man killed in a raid by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Camarillo, California, on Saturday, July 26, 2025 in Huajumaro de Guadalupe, outside of Zinapecuaro, Michoacan, Mexico. On July 10, federal immigration agents raided two cannabis greenhouse operations owned by Glass House Farms, setting off an intense, hours-long standoff between federal agents and protesters outside the company's Camarillo site. Alanis Garcia was fatally injured when he climbed atop a greenhouse and fell 30 feet while fleeing immigration agents at Glass House, his family said. (Juan Jose Estrada Serafin / For The Times)

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He crossed the border for a better life. He returned to Mexico in a casket

The farmworker who suffered fatal injuries while fleeing an immigration raid in Ventura County was buried in his Mexican hometown.

On Monday, Mexico’s Foreign Ministry deployed unusually forceful language in condemning detention centers as “incompatible with human rights standards and the protection of human life.”

The denunciation followed the latest reported death of a Mexican citizen, Alejandro Cabrera Clemente, 49, who was found “unresponsive” Saturday at the Winn Correctional Center in Louisiana, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

He was at least the 15th Mexican citizen to die in ICE custody or during U.S. immigration enforcement operations since Trump took office, according to the Mexican government.

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Four of those who died were being held at the Adelanto ICE Processing Center in Southern California, which is the target of a federal class-action lawsuit alleging widespread abuse. Among other complaints, detainees there allege systemic medical neglect and inadequate food and water.

The Adelanto facility, like the Louisiana lockup where Cabrera Clemente was held, is run by a private, for-profit prison company. ICE has contracted with the facilities as the agency has taken in record numbers of detainees.

Mexican authorities say they plan to file an amicus brief in support of the lawsuit against the Adelanto lockup. The Mexican government has demanded investigations of each of the 15 deaths, but Sheinbaum said Tuesday that U.S. authorities had failed to provide “punctual responses to each case.”

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 30, 2026: Carlos Gonzalez Gutierrez, The Consul General of Mexico in Los Angeles, left, speaks alongside Vanessa Calva Ruiz, The Director General of Consular Protection and Strategic Planning, right, during a press conference calling an investigation into the recent death of a Mexican national at the Adelanto ICE Processing Center at the Consulate General of Mexico in Los Angeles on Monday, March 30, 2026, in Los Angeles, CA. Jose Guadalupe Ramos-Solano passed away on March 25, 2026 while being held at the Adelanto ICE Processing Center when security staff discovered him unconscious and unresponsive. (Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)

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As fourth man dies at Adelanto ICE detention center, Mexican officials call for investigation

Four Mexican nationals have died at the Adelanto ICE Processing Center, which is facing a federal class-action lawsuit. Mexico is calling for an investigation into the deaths.

Sheinbaum has consistently denounced Trump’s large-scale deportations and immigration raids.

The Mexican government says it is also helping families of the deceased who may turn to U.S. courts to seek legal redress against ICE. In addition, Sheinbaum said Mexico plans to bring the issue of migrants in U.S. custody before the United Nations and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights.

ICE did not respond Tuesday to a request for comment. But last month ICE said that the agency was “committed to ensuring that all those in custody reside in safe, secure and humane environments.”

Times special correspondent Cecilia Sánchez Vidal contributed to this report.

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Patrick J. McDonnell

Foreign correspondent Patrick J. McDonnell is the Los Angeles Times Mexico City bureau chief and previously headed Times bureaus in Beirut, Buenos Aires and Baghdad. A native of the Bronx, McDonnell is a graduate of Columbia’s Graduate School of Journalism and was a Nieman fellow at Harvard.

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