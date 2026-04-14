Universities pressured to strip names of those who appear in the Epstein files from campus buildings

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A steady drumbeat of small protests have been held in recent months on the Ohio State University main campus with a single goal: removing billionaire retail mogul Les Wexner’s name from buildings where it’s emblazoned.

At issue — for union nurses at OSU’s Wexner Medical Center, for former athletes at the Les Wexner Football Complex, and for some student leaders who may walk past the Wexner Center for the Arts — is Wexner’s well-documented association with the late sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein.

Similar cries are arising over a Wexner-named building at Harvard University and others around the country whose names appeared in the Epstein files, including Steve Tisch and Howard Lutnick.

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It’s all part of the backlash across higher education against figures with ties to Epstein, who cultivated an extensive network including powerful people in the arts, business and academia. Scrutiny has landed on university donors as well as several academics whose emails with Epstein surfaced in the latest files, including some who have resigned.

Wexner complaints cite Epstein association

Wexner hasn’t been charged with any crime in connection with Epstein, the onetime financial advisor by whom he says he was “duped.”

But a group of former Ohio State athletes who survived a sweeping sexual abuse scandal at the school argues that the retired L Brands founder’s generosity to his alma mater is now tainted by the knowledge that Epstein was entangled in many of his family’s spending decisions, including around the football complex’s naming.

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“Ohio State University cannot credibly separate itself from these facts, nor can it justify continuing to honor Les Wexner with an athletic facility,” their naming removal request read. It went on, “To do so is to ignore the voices of survivors, former athletes, and the broader community who expect accountability, transparency, and moral leadership.”

At Harvard, a group of students and faculty at the prestigious Kennedy School has targeted the Leslie H. Wexner Building and the Wexner-Sunshine Lobby. The renaming request submitted in March cites Wexner’s “strong ties to Epstein” and argues Epstein profited off Wexner, “which enabled Epstein to use his wealth and power to traffic and abuse children and women.”

Some Harvard students and alumni also want the Farkas name removed from Farkas Hall, which hosts the Hasty Pudding Theatricals Man and Woman of the Year. The building was renamed in 2011 following a significant donation from Andrew Farkas, graduate chairman of the Hasty Pudding Institute, in honor of his father.

Farkas had a longtime personal and business relationship with Epstein, including co-owning a marina with him in the Caribbean. He also repeatedly asked Epstein to donate to Hasty Pudding. Between roughly 2013 and 2019, Epstein regularly donated $50,000 annually to secure top-tier donor status, for a total of more than $300,000.

“As I’ve said repeatedly, I deeply regret ever having met this individual, but at no time have I conducted myself inappropriately,” Farkas said in a statement.

Pressure building on campuses

Pushback against buildings named for Epstein associates and others named in the Epstein files is growing on some U.S. campuses.

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The student body at Haverford College in Pennsylvania recently voted to urge President Wendy Raymond to forge ahead with the renaming process for the Allison & Howard Lutnick Library. The building is named for the U.S. Commerce secretary who has faced resignation calls over his relationship with Epstein.

Raymond had said in a February open letter that she wasn’t ready to do that. In a statement to the Associated Press, Raymond said she respected the process and would respond to the resolution within the customary 30-day period.

At Ohio State, pleas against the Wexner name are making their way through a five-step review procedure, most of which takes place outside public view and with no set timeline. The university’s new president, Ravi Bellamkonda, said, “I think the process is thorough, fair, and open, and I will promise you that we will give each request a full consideration.”

A spokesman for Harvard confirmed the school has received the Wexner-related name removal request but would not comment further. It would be the university’s second name change, after the John Winthrop House, which bore the name of a Harvard professor and a like-named ancestor, was changed to Winthrop House in July over their connections to slavery.

Tufts University, home to the Tisch Library and the Steve Tisch Sports and Fitness Center, said it continues to look at the matter. The library has moved to clarify that it was not named for Steve, but, in 1992, for his father Preston Tisch, an honored alum. The sports center removed a set of Steve Tisch’s handprints during spring break. The university said that was part of a planned renovation.

A moral and financial bind for universities

Anne Bergeron, a museum consultant and author who specializes in the ethics of building naming rights in the cultural sector, said universities are serious about their gift acceptance standards while also recognizing that the conduct of individual donors may be judged differently over time.

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“It’s no surprise that a lot of these situations arise within the university sphere, because with students — especially the younger generation — there is virtually no tolerance for being associated with anyone who doesn’t represent the best of humanity,” she said

She called this “a moment of reckoning” for universities and said they have to guard against the appearance of a quid pro quo in their building namings.

Smyth and Casey write for the Associated Press. Casey contributed from Boston.