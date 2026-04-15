Xanax from West Virginia-based company recalled nationwide. What you need to know

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A specific allotment of the medication Xanax, typically prescribed to treat mental health challenges including anxiety and panic disorders, has been recalled due to the product’s potential to cause adverse health effects.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration officials announced the voluntary recall of Xanax, also known as alprazolam, distributed by West Virginia-based distributor Viatris Specialty LLC.

Viatris Inc., the parent company of the distributor, did not respond to The Times’ request for comment.

Xanax is one of the most widely prescribed medications by doctors to treat generalized anxiety and panic disorders but addiction experts say it’s considered to be a highly addictive substance given its psychodynamic properties that include creating feelings of euphoria, according to a report in the National Library of Medicine.

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The drug is generally safe and helpful when used as directed, with its intended effect lasting up to six hours, according to the American Addiction Centers.

Viatris Speciality LLC. voluntarily initiated the recall on its product late last month, according to FDA officials. No illnesses or injuries have been reported in connection with the withdrawn pills.

Why this specific allotment of Xanax was recalled

The Xanax tablets were placed under a class ll recall because the product failed dissolution specifications, meaning it failed to dissolve at a standard rate.

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The classification the Xanax tablets fall under means use or exposure to the product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences, according to the FDA.

Details of the recalled prescription pills

The withdrawn product is Xanax XR, extended release tablets.

The tablets are 3 milligrams and there are 60 pills to a bottle.

The products code information is “Lot #8177156” with an expiration date of Feb. 28, 2027, this information can be found on the pill bottle.

Where the product was sold

The Xanax tablets were sold nationwide.

What you should do if you have a bottle of the recalled Xanax

When a prescription medication is placed under a class ll recall, its typically taken off the shelves at retail stores but officials said, unless otherwise directed by the FDA or the recalling company, patients and consumers can continue using the medicine.

Neither the FDA nor Viatris provided further information on whether to stop consuming the Xanax pills.

FDA officials said if you have questions or concerns about the recalled product, consult your doctor of pharmacist.

“In some instances, stopping your medicine may be more harmful to your health than continuing to take the recalled medicine,” the FDA said.