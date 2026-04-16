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Police say former Virginia lieutenant governor, wife dead in murder-suicide

Police investigte the scene of an apparent domestic-related shooting
Police investigte the scene of an apparent domestic-related shooting early Thursday, April 16, 2026in Annandale, Va.
(Uncredited / Associated Press)
By Allen G. Breed

ANNANDALE, Va. — Police in Virginia say Justin Fairfax, the state’s former lieutenant governor, shot and killed his wife and then fatally shot himself.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said Thursday that both were found dead at their northern Virginia home after the couple’s teenage son called 911 shortly after midnight.

The police chief said the couple was going through a divorce.

Davis said his officers responded to the home in January after Justin Fairfax alleged his wife had assaulted him.

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“There are several cameras set up inside the house. Apparently. Mrs. Fairfax, at some point during these divorce proceedings, set up a lot of cameras inside the home. We reviewed those cameras, and we corroborated that the alleged assault never occurred. So, there was no arrest made.”

Breed writes for the Associated Press.

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