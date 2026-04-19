8 children dead after mass shooting in Louisiana, police say

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A gunman in Louisiana killed eight children in domestic-related shootings at different homes early Sunday, police in Shreveport said.

The victims ranged in age from 1 to about 14 years old, said Shreveport police spokesperson Chris Bordelon. A total of 10 were people shot.

The gunman later died after a chase with officers who fired at the suspect, Bordelon said.

The suspect stole a car while leaving the scene of the shootings and was followed by police, according to Bordelon.

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Officials said they were still gathering details about the crime scene, which extended across three locations. Some of the children shot were related to the suspect, Bordelon said.

“This is an extensive scene unlike anything most of us have ever seen,” he said.

Louisiana State Police say their detectives have been asked by Shreveport police to investigate. In a statement, state police say no officers were harmed in the shooting that involved an officer after a police pursuit into Bossier City on Sunday morning.

State police are asking anyone with pictures, video or information to share it with state police detectives.