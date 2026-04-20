Gunman opens fire at Mexican pyramid, killing a tourist and wounding 6

Forensic workers carry the body of a victim down a pyramid after authorities said a gunman opened fire, in Teotihuacan, Mexico, on April 20.

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A gunman opened fire Monday on a pyramid in the famed Mexican archaeological site of Teotihuacán, fatally wounding a Canadian tourist and leaving at least six other people injured, authorities said.

The shooter later died of self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said.

Images circulating on Mexican media showed man in a checked shirt on the pyramid as visitors appeared to be crouching at the foot of the Pyramid of the Moon. Reports indicated that he may have opened fire from the ancient pyramid.

There was no immediate word on the identities of the perpetrator or the identify of the person who died. Nor was there any immediate indication of a motive.

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Mexican authorities said they were treating the wounded and investigating what was behind the shooting.

The incident comes as Mexico prepares to be a host country for this summer’s World Cup soccer extravaganza.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has repeatedly said that Mexico has a security plan in place for the soccer matches, despite continued outbreaks of violence in the country.

On Monday, Sheinbaum lamented the shooting at the pyramid.

“What happened today in Teotihuacán pains us deeply,” Sheinbaum wrote in a post on X. “I express my deepest sympathy to those affected and their families.”

After the shooting, authorities described the sprawling archaeological zone — among Mexico’s most visited tourist sites — as calm and under control. The site, situated northeast of Mexico City, is among the premier Mesoamerican archaeological zones.