Mexico’s Sheinbaum demands explanations after U.S. Embassy officials die in Chihuahua

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum addresses journalists at the Meeting in Defence of Democracy summit, in Barcelona, Spain, on Saturday.

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Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Monday she would demand explanations after four U.S. Embassy and Mexican officials died in an accident over the weekend, adding she had been unaware of collaboration between the U.S. and the local government in northern Chihuahua.

Sheinbaum said she wanted to ensure no laws were broken after Sunday’s deaths, which the state attorney general said occurred while the officials were returning from an operation to destroy clandestine laboratories in a rural area.

“It was not an operation that the security cabinet was aware of,” Sheinbaum told journalists. “We were not informed; it was a decision by the Chihuahua government.” She said it must have authorization from the federal government for such collaboration at the state level “as established by the Constitution.”

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There has been escalating pressure from President Trump for the Sheinbaum administration to crack down on cartels. His government has launched joint military operations in Ecuador.

Chihuahua Atty. Gen. César Jáuregui said Sunday the officials died while returning from the operation to destroy labs of criminal groups that probably were used to produce drugs. The four who died were two investigative officials with the local government and two embassy instructors Jáuregui said were participating in routine training.

Officials provided few details about the incident. U.S. Ambassador Ronald Johnson expressed his condolences on social media but didn’t specify his colleagues’ roles.

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Sheinbaum said more information would be provided once all details are gathered but insisted that “there are no joint operations on land or in the air,” only mutual sharing of information between her government and the U.S., carried out within a “well-established” legal framework.

Sheinbaum said she intended to facilitate a meeting between Johnson and Mexico’s foreign minister on Monday.

Although U.S. training of Mexican security forces is common, their presence on Mexican territory has been the subject of ongoing debate, which has intensified after Trump’s military actions in Venezuela and Iran.

The most recent controversy surfaced in January over the detention in Mexico of former Canadian athlete Ryan Wedding, one of the United States’ most wanted fugitives. Although Mexican officials say he surrendered at the U.S. Embassy, U.S. authorities have described his capture as the result of a binational operation.

Sheinbaum’s comments came as the second round of negotiations between the United States and Mexico on the North American free trade agreement, the USMCA, begins in Mexico City. The U.S. delegation is led by Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, who was scheduled to meet with the president on Monday.