Search is on for 6 crew from a ship that overturned near the Northern Marianas during a typhoon

A U.S. Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules airplane crew assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point flies over an overturned vessel offshore Saipan on April 18, 2026, while searching for a missing vessel, the Mariana, that experienced an engine failure April 15.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Searchers from several countries scoured the Pacific near the Northern Mariana Islands on Monday for six crew members from a cargo ship that overturned during a typhoon that tore through the U.S. territory.

An HC-130 Hercules crew from the U.S. Air Force’s 31st Rescue Squadron confirmed Sunday night that the overturned ship spotted Saturday is the cargo ship Mariana, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a news release. The plane deployed divers and boats.

“If divers locate a viable access point, the team may employ an underwater remotely operated drone to further investigate the vessel,” the Guard said.

Advertisement

Debris, including a partially submerged inflatable life raft, was spotted about 110 miles northeast of the overturned vessel, the Guard said.

Guard air crews continued to search near the Northern Marianas for the crew members, whose nationalities weren’t released. The Guard and partnering agencies from Guam, Japan and New Zealand have covered more than 99,000 square miles, the Guard said.

The Mariana, a 145-foot dry cargo vessel registered in the U.S., suffered engine failure Wednesday as Typhoon Sinlaku bore down on the island chain, which is home to about 50,000 people.

Advertisement

After the crew reported that the ship had lost its starboard engine and needed assistance, the Coast Guard set up a one-hour communication schedule with the vessel, the Guard said. But contact was lost Thursday. A HC-130 plane launched that morning to conduct a search, but it returned to Guam because of heavy winds.

The Mariana’s last known position was about 140 miles north-northwest of Saipan, which is the capital of the Northern Marianas and about 3,800 miles west of Hawaii.

Sinlaku triggered floods, tore off roofs and overturned cars on Saipan. The islands endured about 48 hours of fierce winds, which delayed responders’ ability to assess damage and help communities, officials said.

The Northern Marianas’ government on Sunday requested an expedited major disaster declaration. If approved, it would include assistance for survivors and public infrastructure as well as hazard mitigation funding, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said Monday.