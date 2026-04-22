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Czech students protest a government plan to overhaul funding for public media

Thousands of students attend a demonstration in support of public media in Prague, Czech Republic
Thousands of students attend a demonstration in support of public media in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday.
(Petr David Josek / Associated Press)
Associated Press
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PRAGUE — Thousands of high school and university students marched through the Czech capital on Wednesday to protest against a government plan to overhaul and reduce funding for public radio and television.

“We won’t let you take the media,” protesters chanted. Smaller protests were organized across the country.

The new coalition government led by populist Prime Minister Andrej Babiš drafted the plan to scrap the fees that individuals, households and businesses pay to access the outlets.

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Instead, the public media would be fully dependent on the state budget. Critics say that would compromise their independence.

The draft of the plan would significantly reduce public media’s current budgets. It still needs approval from the government and Parliament.

The media’s labor unions said they were ready to go on strike if the government goes ahead with the legislation, which could take effect next year.

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The Vienna-based International Press Institute said it fears that the motivation behind the proposed changes is to “weaken the broadcasters’ financial and editorial independence and compromise their ability to fulfill their public service remit.”

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