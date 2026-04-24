After last year’s fighting with Thailand, Cambodia readies new conscription law for men aged 18-25

Cambodian military members participate with government civil servants in the country’s 70th Independence Day, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.

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A law requiring Cambodian males aged 18 to 25 to serve in the military for two years has gained Cabinet approval following two spates of deadly combat last year with neighboring Thailand.

The new draft law on conscription will replace an existing law dating from 2006 that was never implemented and no longer addresses current and future needs, a government spokesperson said Friday.

The existing law specified 30 as the maximum call-up age. Women will be allowed to serve on a voluntary basis.

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Spokesperson Pen Bona said the draft law, with eight chapters and 20 articles, was adopted by the Cabinet at its meeting on Thursday.

Fighting between Cambodia and Thailand flared twice last year over contending claims to territory along their shared border.

Hundreds of thousands of people in both countries were displaced and about 100 Cambodian soldiers and civilians lost their lives. There has been no new fighting since a December ceasefire, though tensions remain high.

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A government statement described military service as an essential duty and a great honor allowing the Cambodian people to contribute to national development and defend the motherland.

Prime Minister Hun Manet said in July last year when relations with Thailand were deteriorating that Cambodia would implement conscription this year. He said that soldiers joining through conscription are more effective and professional than a voluntary force, and that conscription will be used to fill shortages and upgrade military capabilities.

The legislation will be sent to the National Assembly and the Senate for approval, and become law once King Norodom Sihamoni signs it.