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U.S. military strike on alleged drug boat kills 2 in eastern Pacific

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine speaks during a press briefing
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine speaks during a press briefing at the Pentagon in Washington on Friday.
(Annabelle Gordon / AFP via Getty Images)
Associated Press
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  • U.S. military struck an alleged drug boat in the eastern Pacific on Friday, killing two people in an ongoing campaign against suspected cartel vessels.
  • The Trump administration has launched dozens of strikes on boats in Latin American waters since September, killing at least 183 people.
  • The administration frames the strikes as necessary ‘armed conflict’ against cartels. Legal experts, human rights groups and others have called them illegal under international law.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. military said it launched another strike Friday on a boat accused of ferrying drugs in the eastern Pacific Ocean, killing two people.

The Trump administration’s campaign of blowing up alleged drug-trafficking vessels in Latin American waters has persisted since early September and killed at least 183 people. Other strikes have taken place in the Caribbean Sea.

The military has not provided evidence that any of the vessels were carrying drugs.

The attacks began as the U.S. built up its largest military presence in the region in generations and came months ahead of the January invasion of Venezuela that captured then-President Nicolás Maduro. He was brought to New York to face drug trafficking charges and has pleaded not guilty.

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Regarding the attack Friday, U.S. Southern Command repeated previous statements by saying it had targeted the alleged drug traffickers along known smuggling routes. It posted a video on X showing a boat floating in the water before an explosion left it in flames.

President Trump has said the U.S. is in “armed conflict” with drug cartels in Latin America and has justified the attacks as a necessary escalation to stem the flow of drugs into the United States.

Many countries, legal experts and human rights groups call the boat strikes extrajudicial attacks in violation of international law.

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