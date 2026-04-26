Iran’s top diplomat returns to Pakistan as officials try to salvage talks with U.S.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, right, shakes hands with Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq during their meeting in Muscat, Oman, on Sunday.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Iran’s foreign minister arrived in Islamabad again on Sunday as Pakistan’s political and military leadership scrambled to reignite ceasefire talks between Tehran and Washington.

Abbas Araghchi had left Pakistan’s capital late Saturday, creating confusion around an expected second round of talks, but the Iranian diplomat returned to Islamabad before continuing to Moscow, Iranian state media said. He had been in Oman, which previously mediated talks and is located on the other side of the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Two Pakistani officials, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the efforts, did not say when the Americans might return to the region to follow up on historic face-to-face talks earlier this month.

Advertisement

The White House on Friday said it would dispatch envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Islamabad. But shortly after Araghchi’s departure was reported, President Trump said he had called off the mission because of a lack of progress with Iran.

“If they want, we can talk, but we’re not sending people,” Trump told Fox News on Sunday.

Trump last week indefinitely extended the ceasefire that U.S. and Iran agreed to on April 7 that has largely halted the fighting that began with joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Feb. 28. But a permanent settlement remains elusive in the war that has killed thousands of people and shaken the global economy.

Strait of Hormuz

A standoff remains at the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global waterway, as Iran restricts movement through it and the U.S. enforces a blockade of Iranian ports.

Advertisement

Iran wants to persuade Oman to support a mechanism to collect tolls from vessels passing through the strait, through which a fifth of the world’s oil flows in peacetime, according to a regional official who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the matter.

Oman’s response wasn’t immediately clear.

The official, who is involved in mediation efforts, also said Iran insists on ending the U.S. blockade before a new round of talks and that Pakistan-led mediators are trying to bridge significant gaps between the countries.

Araghchi also spoke by phone with counterparts in Qatar and Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

Even before Saturday’s developments, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said any talks would be indirect and Pakistani officials would act as go-betweens, reflecting Tehran’s wariness after rounds of indirect talks last year and earlier this year ended with Iran being attacked by the U.S. and Israel.

Hints of progress

The economic fallout is growing two months into the war as global shipments of oil, liquefied natural gas, fertilizer and other supplies are disrupted by the near-closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Both sides have continued to make military threats. Iran’s joint military command on Saturday warned that “if the U.S. continues its aggressive military actions, including naval blockades, banditry, and piracy,” it will face a “strong response.” Trump last week ordered the military to “shoot and kill” small boats that could be placing mines.

Trump told journalists on Saturday, before the attempted attack at the White House Correspondents’ Assn. dinner in Washington, that within 10 minutes of him canceling Witkoff and Kushner’s trip to Islamabad, Iran sent a “much better” proposal.

Advertisement

He did not elaborate but stressed that one of his conditions is that Iran “will not have a nuclear weapon.” The status of Iran’s enriched uranium has long been at the center of tensions. Tehran has 972 pounds of uranium enriched to 60% purity, a short technical step from weapons-grade levels, according to the United Nations nuclear watchdog agency.

Syed Mohammad Ali, an independent political analyst in Pakistan, said that the delay in the talks must not be seen as a setback and that indirect talks were progressing. He said tensions between Washington and Tehran cannot be eased overnight and the negotiation process requires patience.

“But the good thing is that the ceasefire is holding, and both sides have a desire to end the conflict in a way that does not backfire at home,” Ali said.

Ceasefire holds, but a growing toll

Since the war began, at least 3,375 people have been killed in Iran and at least 2,509 people in Lebanon, where fighting between Israel and Iranian-backed Hezbollah resumed two days after the Iran war started.

Also, 23 people have been killed in Israel and more than a dozen in gulf Arab states. Fifteen Israeli soldiers in Lebanon, 13 U.S. service members in the region and six U.N. peacekeepers in southern Lebanon have been killed.

Another ceasefire, between Israel and Hezbollah, has been extended by three weeks. Hezbollah has not participated in the Washington-brokered diplomacy.

Advertisement

Ahmed, Magdy and Lidman write for the Associated Press and reported from Islamabad, Cairo and Jerusalem, respectively. AP writer Will Weissert in Washington contributed to this report.