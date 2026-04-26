Magnitude 6.1 earthquake shakes northern Japan

Steam rises out of a power station protected by a tsunami sea wall in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture on April 27, 2026. A strong earthquake rattled Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido early on April 27, US and Japanese meteorological agencies reported, the latest in a series of powerful tremors to hit the island nation.

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook part of northern Japan early Monday, but no damage or casualties have been reported.

No tsunami advisory was issued by the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The quake struck 11 miles west of the town of Sarabetsu on Japan’s northernmost main island of Hokkaido at a depth of 50 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It measured the quake’s strength at 6.1 magnitude.

A week ago, a 7.7-magnitude earthquake prompted Japan to issue an advisory of a slightly higher risk of a possible megaquake for the nation’s northeastern coastal areas.