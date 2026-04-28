Israel’s president invites Netanyahu, prosecutors to settle corruption case against prime minister

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, and his wife Sara, left, and Israel’s President Isaac Herzog attend a ceremony commemorating Israel’s Remembrance Day for fallen soldiers at the military cemetery on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem April 21.

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Israel’s president on Tuesday invited Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and government prosecutors to his official residence in hopes of brokering a settlement to end an ongoing corruption case against the Israeli leader.

President Isaac Herzog’s office issued the invitation days after announcing that he would not decide on Netanyahu’s request for a pardon and instead urge the sides to reach a settlement.

The invitation, signed by Herzog’s legal adviser, said the president believes that efforts to reach a settlement “must be exhausted first” before he can consider the pardon request. It said it aimed for discussions to take place “with an open heart and sincere, good intention” and asked for a response by Sunday.

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Netanyahu last November asked Herzog to cancel his trial, saying that dropping the charges would help unify the country. President Trump has made multiple appeals to Herzog to end the trial.

Netanyahu is charged with breach of trust, fraud and accepting bribes in three separate cases accusing him of exchanging favors with wealthy associates. He denies all charges.

The trial has dragged on for six years in a case that has bitterly divided the Israeli public. Netanyahu and his supporters claim he is the victim of a politically motivated witch hunt by the media, police and prosecutors.

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There was no immediate comment from Netanyahu’s office or the attorney general’s office.