News Analysis: Mexico’s dilemma -- Extradite officials to U.S. or risk angering Trump

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum will face pressure from President Trump to extradite Mexican officials indicted by the U.S. Justice Department on drug trafficking charges.

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The stunning U.S. indictment of 10 current and former Mexican officials for alleged links to the Sinaloa cartel has put Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum in an extremely tight corner.

Most of the those accused, including Sinaloa Gov. Rubén Rocha Moya and a senator, Enrique Inzunza Cázarez are members of Sheinbaum’s ruling leftist Morena party.

A president with 70%-plus approval ratings now faces some wrenching decisions.

Do Mexican authorities move to arrest the Sinaloa governor and the others and extradite them to the United States — as Washington is demanding?

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That could provoke an outcry from nationalist circles, who would likely view such as move as a breach of sovereignty. It would also threaten to split the ruling Morena coalition, which now dominates Mexican politics.

Or does Sheinbaum seek to delay any extradition on legal or other grounds? Extradition requests typically drag on for months, sometimes years, as those targeted seek reprieves from Mexican courts. Such a move would buy time, but also run the risk of enraging Trump at a delicate moment in U.S.-Mexico relations.

Commentators took to social media, TV, radio and newspaper sites to voice opinions on what could be Sheinbaum’s biggest showdown to date with the Trump administration.

Sheinbaum has “her back against the wall,” wrote columnist Denise Dresser on X.

The president, she wrote, faces a quandary: She could opt to”ingratiate” herself further with Trump, and turn over the suspects. Alternately, Sheinbaum could “shield herself in sovereignty,” refusing to surrender the accused — at least for now.

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“The dilemma is to maintain party unity,” Dresser wrote, “or appease an irascible/dangerous neighbor.”

U.S.-Mexico relations had already taken an awkward turn this month when it was learned that two CIA agents died in a car crash after state authorities raided a mountain drug lab.

Sheinbaum denounced the CIA presence as a violation of a Mexican law prohibiting direct foreign involvement in law enforcement operations. She has demanded explanations from Washington and from state authorities in Chihuahua.

Now confronting the indictment of Rocha Mayo and others, Sheinbaum, who is inherently cautious, may seek to delay the extradition process, requesting that Washington provide more evidence to Mexico’s foreign ministry, which evaluates extradition requests. In that scenario, Sheinbaum could essentially be washing her hands of the decision and foist it on the ministries.

But the White House might view that as stonewalling from a leader who, seeking to curry Trump’s favor, has already been willing to bypass the formal extradition process and turn over scores of cartel suspects to the United States.

“If the proof is not legally conclusive, we could be confronting a long push-and-pull process that will damage — possibly irreparably — the bilateral relationship,” wrote commentator Gabriel Guerra Castellanos on X. “The thermometer is positioned in the red zone.”

It’s a high-stakes drama with few easy outs for a president who has, until now, managed a delicate equilibrium: balancing Mexican sovereignty with Trump’s constant demands for more action against Mexican-based cartels that his administration has designated as foreign terrorist organizations.

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The 36-page indictment unsealed Wednesday alleges that Rocha Moya won office with the help of the Chapitos faction of the Sinaloa cartel, led by four sons, or Chapitos, of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, the legendary co-founder of the multi-billion-dollar cartel.

To elevate Rocha Moya in the 2021 election, the indictment alleges, says the Chapitos manipulated ballots and kidnapped and intimidated his opponents.

In return, the indictment alleges, Rocha Moya and other public officials helped the Chapitos traffic massive quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and crystal meth to the United States. The indictment accuses authorities of accepting bribes in exchange for protecting drug shipments and tipping off traffickers about upcoming police raids.

In one case, one of the accused is alleged to have turned over a U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency informant and members of the informant’s family to the cartel, resulting in multiple deaths.

The indictment raises other questions. Did two of El Chapo’s sons who are in U.S. custody, Ovidio Guzmán López and Joaquín Guzmán López, provide information to U.S. authorities that led to the charges?

And what about the possible role of Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, the former partner of El Chapo who pled guilty on trafficking charges in the United States but is waiting for a sentencing hearing? Did Zambada — one-time keeper of many cartel secrets — cooperate with U.S. authorities?

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Joaquín Guzmán, a former leader of the Chapitos, confessed to the 2024 kidnapping of Zambada, snatching him at a meeting, flying him by private plane to the United States and handing him over to authorities.

Zambada has said that he agreed to rendezvous with Guzmán outside Culiacán, the Sinaloa state capital, because he had been told that Rocha Moya would be there. Rocha Moya has denied being at the fateful meeting where Zambada was seized.

World & Nation Gold, guns and cartels: The battle for a billion-dollar mine All that stood between this Newport Beach business man and his billion-dollar gold mine in the Mexico’s Sonoran desert was El Chapo’s sons and a drug cartel. His mission: take back the mine and repay the Mexican orphanage that once saved him. His story is one of grit, danger and redemption.

U.S. officials have denied any role in the kidnapping, though Mexican authorities suspect that Washington orchestrated the abduction of the mob capo.

The betrayal of Zambada sparked a vicious battle for control of the Sinaloa cartel that has resulted in thousands of deaths. The raging cartel war pits Los Chapitos and their allies against loyalists of Zambada.

Suspicions of possible ties to drug traffickers have long hung over Rocha Mayo, who was born in Badiraguato, the same mountainous municipality in Sinaloa that is the hometown of El Chapo and other cartel bigwigs.

In an interview when he was a candidate for governor, Rocha Mayo told reporter Carlos Loret de la Mola that governments must figure out a way to co-exist with organized crime, which exerts de-facto control over vast stretches of Sinaloa and other Mexican states.

“We have to find a way to do it,” Rocha Mayo said. “Governments in general deny that there is any contact or conversation with criminals. But contacts are made between government officials and drug traffickers ... and a state policy must be designed for that coordination.”

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Special correspondent Cecilia Sánchez Vidal contributed.