Myanmar’s detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi moved from prison to house arrest

Myanmar’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi waits to address judges of the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands, on Dec. 11, 2019.

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Myanmar’s detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been moved from prison to house arrest, state television announced Thursday night.

Myanmar’s military information office confirmed the news through a text message to the press. Accompanying the announcement was a photo of the 80-year-old leader dressed in a traditional white blouse and skirt. She is seen sitting on a wooden bench, behind a low table facing two unidentified men, one in a police uniform and the other wearing another kind of uniform.

Suu Kyi has been in detention since Feb. 1, 2021, when the army seized power from her elected government. She has not been seen publicly since then, and the last official photo showing her was released on May 24, 2021, showing her in court.

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Earlier Thursday, authorities had announced her prison sentence was being reduced as part of a prisoner amnesty marking a Buddhist religious holiday, the Full Moon day of “Kason,” known as Buddha’s Birthday and Demise. It covered 1,519 prisoners, including 11 foreigners, with the sentences of convicts remaining in prison cut by one-sixth.

Suu Kyi was originally sentenced to 33 years in prison in late 2022 for several offenses that her supporters and rights groups described as attempts to discredit her and legitimize the army takeover that removed her from office, as well as to prevent her return to politics.

Thursday’s amnesty, the second applied to her in recent weeks, would bring her sentence down to 18 years, with more than 13 years left to serve according to the calculation.

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The message announcing her transfer says she was moved from the main prison in Myanmar’s capital Naypyitaw to house arrest, with the action “made to celebrate Buddha Day, to show humanitarian concern, and to demonstrate the kindness of the state.”

It does not specify her exact location but says that according to the law on designating a place of imprisonment “she will now serve the remainder of her sentence at a specific home instead of in prison.”

The amnesties come after Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing was sworn into office as president on April 10 following an election that critics say was neither free nor fair and was orchestrated to maintain the military’s tight grip on power.

In his inauguration speech, he said his government would grant amnesties aimed at promoting social reconciliation, justice and peace. Actions including the amnesties and Suu Kyi’s transfer are widely seen as an effort to burnish his image

Information about Suu Kyi’s condition has been tightly controlled. Reports in 2024 and 2025 indicated declining health, including low blood pressure, dizziness and heart problems, but these claims could not be independently verified. Her legal team was not been allowed to meet her in person after December 2022.

Kim Aris, her younger son living in London, and Myanmar democracy activists launched an international online campaign named “Proof of Life” to demand for evidence that she is still alive and well-being, following the last mass amnesty on April 17.

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The 2021 army takeover triggered massive public resistance that was brutally suppressed, triggering a bloody civil war that has killed thousands of people.

According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a rights monitoring organization, 22,047 people had been detained for political reasons since the army takeover.

Suu Kyi, the daughter of Myanmar’s martyred independence hero Gen. Aung San, spent almost 15 years as a political prisoner under house arrest between 1989 and 2010.

Her tough stand against military rule in Myanmar turned her into a symbol of nonviolent struggle for democracy, and won her the 1991 Nobel Peace Prize.

Peck writes for the Associated Press.