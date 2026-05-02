Taiwan’s president lands in Eswatini, under China’s shadow

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Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te said he arrived in the African nation of Eswatini on Saturday, days after his government was forced to push back the trip when several countries withdrew permission for him to fly over their territories, reportedly due to Chinese pressure.

In a post on X, Lai said he arrived in Eswatini — Taiwan’s only diplomatic ally in Africa — to “affirm our longstanding friendship.” He said that Taiwan, a self-ruled democracy that China considers part of its territory, “will never be deterred by external pressures.”

The president, also known as Jimmy Lai, was originally scheduled to visit the southern African country April 22, but Taiwanese officials said that flight permits were revoked by Seychelles, Mauritius and Madagascar over “strong pressure from the Chinese authorities, including economic coercion.”

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In a Facebook post Saturday, Lai wrote that the visit was made possible following careful arrangements by his diplomatic and national security teams. He said the trip will further deepen the friendship between Taiwan and Eswatini through closer economic, agricultural, cultural and educational ties.

“Our resolve & commitment are underpinned by the understanding that Taiwan will continue to engage with the world — no matter the challenges faced,” Lai wrote on X. Taiwan did not announce the latest plans of Lai’s Eswatini visit prior to his arrival.

A spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement shortly after Lai posted on social media about his visit that he was “performing a laughable stunt in front of the world,” and referred to him being “smuggled” out of Taiwan.

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Lai’s “undignified act” and visit “will always be a losing cause and nothing will ever change the fact that Taiwan is part of China,” the ministry said. “We urge Eswatini and some other individual countries to see where the arc of history bends and stop serving as the prop of ‘Taiwan independence’ separatists.”

Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry responded, saying Lai’s trip was conducted “in accordance with international law, international norms, diplomatic practices” and Taiwan’s regulations.

Lai’s arrival in Eswatini was announced only after he landed safely, the ministry said in a written statement, a precaution that it said had numerous international precedents.

China has not ruled out using force to take control of Taiwan and has sought to block other countries from maintaining formal diplomatic ties with Taipei.

Tsai Ing-wen was the last Taiwanese president to visit Eswatini, a small, landlocked nation of about 1.2 million people, in 2023. Eswatini is the only African country China excluded this week in announcing Africa’s tariff-free access to the Chinese market.

On Friday, Taiwan’s government expressed concern after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a phone call that Taiwan is the “biggest risk” when it comes to relations between Beijing and Washington.

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In a related development, the U.S.-based organizers of an international human rights conference said they canceled it days before it was due to open because China pressured the African host country to exclude Taiwanese activists.

Access Now, a New York-based advocacy group that organizes the annual gathering, said late Friday it had canceled the RightsCon summit in Zambia that was to take place next week after the Zambian government initially said it was postponed.

Access Now said it had been informed by Zambian officials that the government had been pressured by China over the conference “because Taiwanese civil society participants were planning to join us in person.” The group said it opposed any move to exclude delegates from Taiwan.

“We believe foreign interference is the reason RightsCon 2026 won’t proceed in Zambia,” Access Now said in a statement.

“What the government wanted from us in order to lift the postponement was conveyed to us informally from multiple sources,” the statement said. “We would have to moderate specific topics and exclude communities at risk, including our Taiwanese participants, from in-person and online participation.”

