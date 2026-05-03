OPEC+ nations agree to boost oil production as Iran retains chokehold on Strait of Hormuz

Cargo ships are seen at sea near the Strait of Hormuz, as viewed from a rocky shoreline near Khor Fakkan, United Arab Emirates, on May 1, 2026.

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Seven members of the OPEC+ group of oil-producing countries — including Saudi Arabia and Russia — say they’ve decided to impose a modest increase in production starting in June as part of a commitment to “market stability.”

The commitment from the seven countries, including Algeria, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kuwait and Oman, to raise production by 188,000 barrels per day comes after a virtual meeting held Sunday.

The move comes as Iran blocks the Strait of Hormuz at the mouth of the Persian Gulf, where about a fifth of the world’s trade in oil and natural gas typically passes, in the midst of the U.S.-Israeli war on the Islamic Republic. That has stopped much of the oil shipped from gulf producers and knocked millions of barrels a day off the global market.

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It also follows a decision by the United Arab Emirates to leave the OPEC oil cartel, shaking up the 65-year-old alliance that produces about 40% of the world’s crude oil and exerts major influence over the price of energy around the globe.

Iran is one of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ 12 members, and Russia is not — it works with the Vienna-based oil producers alliance through the OPEC+ grouping.

The seven countries said they would hold monthly meetings “to review market conditions, conformity, and compensation” and plan to meet again June 7.

