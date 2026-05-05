2 killed and 3 injured in shooting at shopping mall north of Dallas, police say
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CARROLLTON, Texas — A man shot five people in Texas on Tuesday, killing two, at a shopping mall north of Dallas, police said.
Carrollton Police Chief Roberto Arredondo said it was not a random act of gunfire and that the victims knew the attacker. A suspect was arrested after a short foot chase.
“We don’t know exactly what the meeting was about, but we understand it to be a business relation,” Arredondo said.
Video posted online showed officers with their guns drawn as they walked past doors at K Towne Plaza in an area of the city known as Koreatown. Agents from the FBI and another federal agency were among law enforcement officers at the scene.
Carrollton is 20 miles north of Dallas.
Of Carrollton’s 130,000-plus population, over 4,000 are of Korean descent, according to the U.S. Census American Community Survey.
In the last 20 years, a thriving Koreatown for the metro Dallas area has grown, thanks to Korean investors. It’s anchored by big-box businesses such as H-Mart supermarket as well as dozens of Korean restaurants serving fare such as Korean fried chicken and shaved ice desserts. The city is also home to multiple Korean churches, including Baptist and Presbyterian.
Stengle writes for the Associated Press.