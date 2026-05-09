Advertisement
World & Nation

Indonesian rescuers find a body after volcano eruption as search continues for 2 more

A large plume rises above a volcano into a blue sky
A column of smoke and ash rises above Mt. Dukono during an eruption in North Halmahera, Indonesia, on Friday, in a photo released by Badan Geologi, the geological agency of Indonesia’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources.
(Badan Geologi / AP)
Associated Press
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • Rescuers recovered the body of a hiker Saturday after Mt. Dukono erupted Friday, as search continues for two missing Singaporean climbers.
  • The climbers defied safety restrictions to attempt the 4,445-foot ascent; 17 were evacuated, some with minor burns.
  • Rescue teams face hazardous conditions and continuing eruptions as Indonesia maintains an elevated alert for the volcano.

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Rescuers on Saturday recovered the body of an Indonesian woman who was caught in a volcanic eruption at Mt. Dukono on Indonesia’s remote island of Halmahera a day earlier, as search operations continued to find the bodies of two Singaporeans, officials said.

The dead were among 20 hikers who set out to ascend the 4,445-foot volcano in defiance of safety restrictions and became stranded when Dukono erupted early Friday, spewing a thick ash column that rose about 6 miles into the air.

The woman, identified by authorities only as Enjel and known as a local hiker, was located Saturday afternoon, about 165 feet from the rim of the main crater, said Iwan Ramdani, who heads the local Search and Rescue Office. The location of the bodies of two Singaporean climbers remains unknown, and rescue teams are continuing operations amid high volcanic activity, he said.

Advertisement

“The rescue efforts went through a situation that required careful calculation and a well-planned evacuation strategy,” Ramdani said. “We took into account the potential escalation of volcanic activity as well as the safety of all personnel.”

Hours after the eruption, 17 climbers had been safely evacuated, including seven Singaporean nationals and two Indonesians who eventually joined the rescue operation and provided information on climbing routes of the victims before the eruption. Ten of those evacuated suffered minor burn injuries.

The search operation, involving more than 100 personnel supported by drones, resumed early Saturday, focusing on a 7,500-square-foot area where clues were found during earlier searches, despite hazardous terrain and continuing eruptions, according to Ramdani.

Advertisement

He said rescuers were prioritizing safety because Dukono’s volcanic activity remains elevated.

“The main challenge in this search effort is that we are racing against ongoing eruptions,” Ramdani said in a video statement. “When the authorities declare conditions safe, we move closer to the crater area, but when an eruption occurs, we must immediately secure all search personnel from potential danger.”

Indonesia’s volcanology agency reported multiple eruptions from early Saturday through late morning that produced ash columns as high as 10,000 feet above the crater. Lava bursts were also observed overnight from a monitoring post near the volcano.

Mt. Dukono has been on the second-highest alert level status since 2008. Authorities enforced a 2½-mile exclusion zone around the active crater in December 2024.

Local authorities formally closed all hiking routes to Mt. Dukono in April and reinforced the ban after Friday’s incident. The National Disaster Management Agency warned that entering restricted zones could result in legal penalties.

The agency urged climbers and tour operators to comply with safety recommendations, noting that similar restrictions apply to dozens of other active volcanoes across the country currently at elevated alert levels.

Advertisement

Indonesia, an archipelago nation of more than 270 million people, sits along the Pacific Ocean‘s so-called Ring of Fire and is home to more than 120 active volcanoes.

More to Read

World & Nation

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement