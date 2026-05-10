Death toll rises to 14 police officers in Pakistan suicide attack on security outpost

Heavy machinery clears rubble Sunday as a crowd gathers at the site of an overnight suicide bombing at a security post in Fatah Khel in Bannu, a district in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan.

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The death toll from a suicide attack on a security post in northwest Pakistan rose to 14 police officers, authorities said early Sunday, as a self-proclaimed breakaway group of the Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

A suicide bomber and several gunmen detonated an explosives-laden vehicle late Saturday near the post in Bannu, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, senior police official Sajjad Khan said. The attack triggered an intense shootout, and some officers were killed in the exchange while others died later after the building collapsed.

Rescuers conducted an hours-long search operation using heavy machinery to retrieve bodies from under the rubble, Khan said, adding that three police officers were wounded in the attack.

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Meanwhile, hundreds gathered Sunday at the police headquarters in Bannu to attend the funerals of the slain officers. Uniformed colleagues stood in silence as coffins draped in the national flag were carried past grieving families. Some relatives broke down upon seeing the coffins, as a Muslim cleric led funeral prayers under tight security

Security forces have launched an operation to track down the perpetrators.

A newly formed militant group, Ittehad-ul-Mujahideen Pakistan, claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement sent to reporters. While the group claims it was formed by splinter factions of the Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, authorities have accused it of being a front for the TTP.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in militant violence in recent years, much of it blamed on the TTP, a separate group but an ally of the Afghan Taliban, which returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021. Islamabad often accuses Afghanistan’s Taliban government of providing sanctuary to the TTP, a claim that Kabul denies.

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Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari condemned the attack and offered condolences to the victims’ families in a statement. He also instructed local authorities to assist the wounded and residents whose homes were damaged in the attack.

“Terrorists operating from sanctuaries in Afghanistan under the Taliban administration and supported externally are targeting civilians and law enforcement personnel in Pakistan,” Zardari said. He also vowed to target “their facilitators and sponsors.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also condemned the attack.

Tensions between the two neighbors have persisted, and both sides have engaged in fighting that has killed hundreds of people since late February.

In early April, Afghan and Pakistani officials held peace talks mediated by China. Despite the talks, sporadic cross-border clashes have continued, though at a lower intensity.

Khan and Ahmed write for the Associated Press and reported from Peshawar and Islamabad, respectively. AP writers Rasool Dawar in Peshawar and Ishtiaq Mahsud in Dera Ismail Khan, Pakistan, contributed to this report.