Plane carrying Spanish passengers from hantavirus-stricken ship leaves for Madrid

Spanish military emergency personnel greet passengers as they disembark Sunday from the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius at the port of Granadilla on Tenerife in Spain’s Canary Islands.

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The first plane carrying passengers from the hantavirus-hit cruise ship left Spain’s Canary Islands on Sunday for Madrid, where they will be taken to a military hospital.

Spanish nationals were the first to leave the MV Hondius, which remains anchored off Tenerife, the largest island in the Spanish archipelago off West Africa’s coast. The ship arrived hours earlier.

None of the more than 140 people on the Hondius has shown symptoms of the virus, Spain’s Health Ministry, the World Health Organization and cruise company Oceanwide Expeditions said.

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WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus sought to reassure the public, repeating Sunday that the risk for the general public from the outbreak remained low.

Even so, those disembarking and personnel working at the port of Granadilla on Tenerife wore protective gear during the evacuation process, including face masks, hazmat suits and respirators.

Spanish Health Minister Mónica García said the operation was proceeding as expected.

Passengers and some crew members of more than 20 nationalities on board will be evacuated throughout Sunday into Monday.

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After reaching Madrid, those evacuated on the first plane will be under quarantine, Spanish health authorities say. Only the 14 Spanish nationals on board will quarantine in the country.

Authorities have said the passengers and crew members disembarking will be checked for symptoms, have no contact with the local population and will be taken off the ship only once evacuation flights are ready to fly them to their destinations. Tedros and Spain’s health and interior ministers are supervising the operation on Tenerife.

Pope Leo XIV on Sunday thanked the Canary Islands for allowing the arrival of the Hondius.

Hantavirus usually spreads when people inhale contaminated residue of rodent droppings and isn’t easily transmitted between people. But the Andes virus detected in the cruise ship outbreak may be able to spread between people in rare cases. Symptoms usually show between one and eight weeks after exposure.

Three people have died since the outbreak, and five passengers who left the ship are infected with hantavirus, which can cause life-threatening illness.

Passengers and crew members disembarking are leaving behind their luggage and are allowed to take only a small bag with essential items, a cellphone, a charger and documentation.

Some crew members, as well as the body of a passenger who died on board, will remain on the ship, which will sail on to Rotterdam, Netherlands, where it will undergo disinfection, Spanish authorities said.

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The expected sailing time to Rotterdam is about five days, the cruise company said.

Evacuation and quarantine plans

The United States, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands will send planes to evacuate their citizens. Americans on board will be quarantined at a medical center in Nebraska.

Twenty-nine people will be on board the Dutch charter flight, including Dutch nationals and people of other nationalities, the Dutch Foreign Ministry said.

Five French passengers will be repatriated Sunday, and will be hospitalized for 72 hours for monitoring, after which they will quarantine at home for 45 days, France’s Foreign Ministry said.

U.K. passengers and crew will be hospitalized for observation once they are flown home, British authorities say.

Australia is sending a plane, expected to arrive Monday, to evacuate its nationals and those from nearby countries such as New Zealand, García said. Its plane will be the last to leave Tenerife, she said.

Norway has sent an ambulance plane to Tenerife with personnel trained to transport patients with high-risk infections, its Directorate for Civil Protection told public broadcaster NRK.

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The ambulance plane is owned by the European Union and operated by Norway.

Countries monitor suspected cases

British army medics have parachuted onto the remote South Atlantic territory of Tristan da Cunha, where one of the 221 residents has a suspected case of hantavirus.

The patient was a passenger on the MV Hondius and disembarked last month.

The U.K. Defense Ministry says a team of six paratroopers and two medical clinicians jumped Saturday from a Royal Air Force transport plane, which also dropped oxygen and medical equipment.

Tristan da Cunha is Britain’s most remote inhabited overseas territory, about 1,500 miles from the nearest inhabited island, St. Helena. The group of volcanic islands has no airstrip and is usually accessible only by boat on a six-day voyage from Cape Town, South Africa.

Meanwhile, a Spanish woman in the southeastern province of Alicante suspected of being infected tested negative for hantavirus, Spanish health authorities said Saturday.

The woman was a passenger on the same flight as the Dutch woman who died in Johannesburg after traveling on the cruise ship.

Sullivan and Naishadham write for the Associated Press and reported from Tenerife and Madrid, respectively. AP writers Angela Charlton in Paris, Jill Lawless in London and Kirsten Grieshaber in Berlin contributed to this report.