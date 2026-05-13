Russia fires about 800 drones at Ukraine despite recent talk in Moscow of possible peace

Call sign Mark prepares to launch an interceptor drone during an air defense operation near the Donestk frontline on May 12, 2026 at an undisclosed location, Ukraine. Members of the air defense division of Ukraine’s 37th Marine Brigade prepare interceptor drones during operations targeting Shahed-type UAVs.

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Russia fired at least 800 drones in a massive daytime attack Wednesday on about 20 regions of Ukraine, killing at least six people and wounding dozens, including children, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

The prolonged barrage began in midmorning and lasted for hours, hitting the capital of Kyiv, the western city of Lviv near Poland, and the port of Odesa on the Black Sea, among other population centers, he said on the Telegram messaging app.

“Our soldiers are defending Ukraine, but Russia’s obvious goal is to overload air defenses,” Zelensky said, as the bombardment stretched into the late afternoon. He cautioned that a cruise and ballistic missile attack could follow the drone barrage.

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It was “one of the longest, massive Russian attacks against Ukraine,” he said on social media.

Moscow’s attacks on its neighbor are unrelenting, even as Ukraine is emboldened by its recent military accomplishments and as President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin said — without providing evidence — that the 4-year-old war could be approaching an end.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky arrives at the summit of the Bucharest Nine (B9) and the Nordic countries at the Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest, Romania on May 13, 2026. The event is co-chaired by the President of Romania and the President of Poland under the overarching theme of ‘Delivering More for Transatlantic Security’ and will focus on transatlantic security and NATO’s forthcoming summit in Ankara. The B9 format, also known as NATO’s Eastern Flank, includes Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovakia. (Mihai Barbu/AFP via Getty Images)

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On Tuesday, Zelensky said, 14 Ukrainian regions came under attack, followed by overnight strikes on Ukraine’s residential, energy and railway infrastructure.

“It is important to support Ukraine and not remain silent about Russia’s war. Every time the war disappears from the top of the news, it encourages Russia to become even more savage,” Zelensky said, apparently referring to the world’s attention being focused on the Iran war.

Trump and Putin talk of a possible end to the war

Trump said Tuesday said he believes Moscow and Kyiv will soon reach a deal to end fighting.

“The end of the war in Ukraine I really think is getting very close,” Trump told reporters as he left the White House for a summit in Beijing. “Believe it or not, it’s getting closer.”

Putin said in a speech last weekend that his invasion of Ukraine is possibly “coming to an end.”

A woman walks along a bridge across the Moskva river in front of the Kremlin in Moscow on May 12, 2026. The Kremlin said Tuesday there was no concrete plan to end the Ukraine war, days after Russian leader Vladimir Putin had suggested Europe’s worst conflict since WWII could be winding down. (Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty Images)

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Neither leader elaborated on what persuaded them about the possibility of peace in Europe’s longest conflict since World War II. U.S.-led diplomatic efforts over the past year to end the war have fizzled after making no progress on key issues, such as whether Russia gets to keep Ukrainian land it has seized and what can be done to deter Moscow from invading again.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov indicated Wednesday that Moscow’s fundamental terms are unchanged, with Putin insisting that Ukraine pull its troops from the four regions — Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia — that Russia illegally annexed in September 2022 but hasn’t fully captured.

“At that point, a ceasefire will be established, and the parties can calmly engage in negotiations, which, incidentally, will inevitably be very complex and involve a lot of important details,” Peskov said.

Zelensky vowed to keep pressure on Moscow to make concessions in talks.

“We’re not giving up on diplomatic efforts, and we hope that pressure on Russia, together with negotiations in different formats, will help bring peace,” he said in a speech Wednesday in Bucharest, Romania, to representatives of countries on NATO’s eastern flank.

“Sanctions are working, our long-range (drone and missile) capabilities are working, and every form of pressure is working,” he said.

Meanwhile, European governments are assessing the merits of opening talks with Putin. Europe has for years tried to isolate the Russian leader and punished his country with international sanctions.

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Fighting appears to shift in Ukraine’s favor

The correlation of forces in the war has shifted in recent months. Ukraine has gone from pleading for international help with its defense to offering foreign countries its expertise on how to counter attacks, thanks to its domestically developed drone technology.

Ukraine’s long-range drone and missile attacks have disrupted energy facilities and manufacturing deep inside Russia, with three regions reporting strikes Wednesday. The Russian Defense Ministry said that its forces intercepted and destroyed 286 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions, the illegally annexed Crimean Peninsula, the Azov Sea and the Black Sea.

On the 780-mile front line, the advance of Russia’s bigger and better-equipped army has been slowing every month since October, according to the Institute for the Study of War.

Russia’s spring offensive has floundered, with Russian forces recording a net loss of territory last month for the first time since 2024, the Washington-based think tank said.

“Not only are Ukrainian defensive lines holding, but Ukrainian forces have managed to contest the tactical initiative in several areas of the front line even as Russia continues to lose disproportionate amounts of manpower to achieve minimal gains,” the ISW said Tuesday.

Arhirova and Hatton write for the Associated Press. Hatton reported from Lisbon, Portugal.