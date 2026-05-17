2 teenage boys arrested in random shootings across Austin that left 4 injured

Police in Austin have released surveillance images of a suspect in a spate of recent shootings across the Texas capital. On Sunday, officers arrested two juveniles who investigators believe were connected to the 12 shootings, which injured four people, struck two fire stations and triggered a shelter-in-place order in South Austin.

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Two teenage boys were in custody and a potential third suspect was being sought after at least 10 random weekend shootings in Austin, Texas, that left four people injured, one critically, city officials said Sunday.

Driving around the city in stolen vehicles, the teens fired at apartment buildings, houses and two fire stations during a series of robberies and shootings from Saturday afternoon to Sunday morning, Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said.

The two boys, ages 15 and 17, were apprehended after they were pulled over in a stolen car and attempted to run, Davis said. A third person who had been in the car also ran and remained at large. Davis said it was unknown whether that person was involved in the shootings.

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She said the firearm used in the shootings had been stolen by the 15-year old, and the 17-year-old was wanted for a separate firearm theft.

The city ordered residents of a large part of the southern area of Texas’ capital city to shelter in place Sunday while they were searching for the suspects. With two suspects in custody, the order was lifted.

Four victims were taken to hospitals, including one with critical injuries, officials said.

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The boys stole at least four vehicles as they traveled around the city, Davis said.

“We don’t have any specific motive that has been identified. In fact, these actions appear to be random,” Mayor Kirk Watson said.