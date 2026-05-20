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Seagull splatters King Charles III during Northern Ireland visit

Britain's King Charles III meets well-wishers
Britain’s King Charles III, right, meets well-wishers outside The Pantry Foodbank in Donard Methodist Church, Newcastle, Northern Ireland, Wednesday.
(Aaron Chown / Aaron Chown/pa Via Ap)
Associated Press
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LONDON — A seagull left a lasting impression Wednesday on King Charles III during his visit to Northern Ireland.

The bird dropped a surprise from above, hitting the king’s suit jacket and splattering others around him, including members of the press.

“It’s well it didn’t land on my head,” the king quipped, according to Irene Marting, who witnessed the incident and met the composed king shortly afterward.

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“Being hit by a seagull, it’s supposed to be good luck,” Marting said. “We’re so thrilled he’s come to Northern Ireland to see us and it’s really nice to see him in Newcastle.”

Charles was visiting the southeast coastal town on the second day of a three-day visit with Queen Camilla. The queen was spared the spectacle because she was making a separate visit to Royal Hillsborough, where she tried her hand at pouring a pint of Guinness at a pub.

The king seemed to foreshadow his fate earlier in the day during a visit to a food pantry when he picked up a roll of toilet paper and said, “very important.”

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