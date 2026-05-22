Senators from both parties push Hegseth for action on Ukraine aid

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), speaks as Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) listens during an oversight hearing at the Capitol on March 3, 2026.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A bipartisan group of senators is pushing back on delays by the Department of Defense in sending $600 million in security aid to Ukraine and other allies in Eastern Europe, dispatching a letter to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Friday that calls for the funding to be disbursed.

Friction has grown between Congress and the Trump administration in recent weeks as lawmakers from both sides of the aisle push for updates on what has happened with $400 million in Ukraine aid and $200 million more for defense programs in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The money was allocated by Congress last year. Even Republican lawmakers have aired their frustration as President Trump’s administration disengages with Ukraine and other European allies.

“Ukraine has persistently and bravely repelled a four-year Russian onslaught, but its military needs and deserves continued American support,” said Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin and Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley in the joint letter.

Advertisement

Republican Sens. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota and Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Democratic Sens. Michael Bennet of Colorado and Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada also signed the letter.

During a congressional hearing more than three weeks ago, Hegseth had told lawmakers that the Ukraine funding had been “released” and a spending plan would soon be sent to lawmakers. But the senators say the Pentagon failed to meet the promised May 15 deadline for that plan.

“Any further delays — particularly as the Department reportedly plans troubling U.S. troops withdrawals from the region — risks our ability to adequately deter Russia,” the senators said.

Advertisement

The letter was the latest sign of Senate Republican frustration with the Trump administration after a week in which the president endorsed the primary challenger to Texas Sen. John Cornyn, angering many.

In a back-and-forth with the president on social media Friday, Tillis blamed Trump’s advisors for a list of policies he says are hurting the GOP politically, including “firing our very best generals and not holding [Russian President Vladimir] Putin accountable for his systematic kidnapping, rape, torture, and murder of Ukrainian civilians.”

Several Republicans have also taken issue with Hegseth’s firing of Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George last month. George had pushed to reconfigure the Army’s battlefield strategy to incorporate drone warfare and had worked with Ukraine’s military to learn from its experience.

In the House, a Democratic-backed proposal to impose sweeping sanctions on Russia and send $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine has gained momentum as well. Although that aid package is unlikely to become law, it’s helping fuel a renewed push among lawmakers for supporting Ukraine’s war effort.

The $400 million in security aid for Ukraine is relatively small compared to the multibillion-dollar aid packages that Congress initially approved in the months and years immediately after Russia’s invasion, but for lawmakers, the provision has also taken on significance as a sign of their continued support.

Groves writes for the Associated Press.