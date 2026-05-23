Advertisement
World & Nation

A second Ebola treatment center is set ablaze in eastern Congo; 18 patients flee

A sanitation worker sprays disinfectant in a central market
A sanitation worker with the city government of Bunia, Congo, sprays chlorine to disinfect a central market Saturday as Ituri province continues to combat an Ebola outbreak.
(Moses Sawasawa / Associated Press)
By Justin Kabumba and Wilson Mcmakin
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • Angry residents in Mongbwalu set fire to an Ebola treatment tent, sending patients fleeing, including 18 with suspected cases of the virus who remain unaccounted for.
  • Resistance to burial rules for safe burials of Ebola victims leads to clashes with health teams.
  • There are now 750 suspected cases and 177 suspected deaths, though more are expected as surveillance expands.

BUNIA, Congo — Angry residents of a town at the epicenter of the Ebola outbreak in the eastern part of Democratic Republic of Congo attacked and burned a tent that was part of a health center where people are being treated for the virus, the staff there said Saturday. It was the second such attack in the region in a week.

No one was hurt in the attack, according to initial reports, but as patients ran to escape the fire, 18 people with suspected Ebola infections left the facility and are now unaccounted for, a local hospital director said.

The angry residents had arrived at the clinic in the town of Mongbwalu on Friday night and set fire to a tent set up for suspected and confirmed Ebola cases by the Doctors Without Borders humanitarian group, Dr. Richard Lokudi, director of the Mongbwalu hospital, told the Associated Press.

Advertisement

“We strongly condemn this act, as it caused panic among the staff and also resulted in the escape of 18 suspected cases into the community,” he said.

On Thursday, a treatment center in the town of Rwampara was burned down after family members were banned from retrieving the body of a local man suspected to have died of Ebola.

The bodies of those who died of Ebola can be highly contagious and lead to further spread when people prepare them for burial and gather for funerals. The dangerous work of burying victims is being managed wherever possible by authorities, which can be met by protests from families and friends.

Advertisement

A communal burial for Ebola patients in Rwampara took place Saturday under tight security as tensions between health workers and the local community ran high, said David Basima, a team leader with the Red Cross overseeing burials.

Armed soldiers and police oversaw the burials as Red Cross workers clad in white protective suits lowered sealed coffins into the ground. Crying family members stood at a distance.

Basima said his team, after arriving at the scene, “experienced a lot of difficulties, including resistance from young people and the community.”

“We were forced to alert the authorities so that they could come to our aid, just for safety,” said Basima.

Authorities in northeastern Congo on Friday banned funeral wakes and gatherings of more than 50 people in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization has said that the outbreak now poses a “very high” risk for Congo — up from a previous categorization of “high” — but that the risk of the disease spreading globally remains low.

Advertisement

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday that 82 cases and seven deaths had been confirmed in Congo, but that the outbreak is believed to be “much larger.”

There is no available vaccine for the Bundibugyo virus, a rare type of Ebola, which spread undetected for weeks in Congo’s Ituri province following the first known death, while authorities tested for another, more common, Ebola virus and came up negative.

There are now 750 suspected cases and 177 suspected deaths, though more are expected as surveillance expands. Cases and deaths have also been reported in neighboring Uganda.

Dr. Jean Kaseya, director-general of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said a response to the outbreak must include building trust with communities.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said Saturday that three of its volunteers had died from the outbreak in Mongbwalu. The agency said it believed the three healthcare workers contracted the virus on March 27 while handling dead bodies as part of a humanitarian mission unrelated to Ebola.

If confirmed, this would significantly push back the timeline of the outbreak from the previous first confirmed death in late April in the town of Bunia, the capital of Ituri.

Advertisement

Kabumba and Mcmakin write for the Associated Press and reported from Bunia and Dakar, Senegal, respectively.

More to Read

World & Nation

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Rebuilding L.A.: Game Theory: Is L.A. Rebuilding For Survivors - Or For The Olympics?

    Author and CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti attempts to answer some questions about rebuilding communities in his new book about the Palisades Fire — and names a motive for a quick rebuild: the Olympic games coming to Los Angeles in 2028.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    Crimes of the Times: The Assassination of RFK

    Today we discuss one of the pivotal events of the 1960s: the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy. Though the gunman was caught at the scene, confessed at trial, and even bragged about the shooting, his motives have largely been forgotten.

  • Smoglandia podcast logo

    Boiling Point: Smoglandia Pt 1: L.A. SMOG – VERY OLD-SCHOOL

    Modern LA earned its first smoggy nickname 450 years ago, as the “bay of smokes.” At the La Brea tar pits, we take a short walk through a long history with curator Regan Dunn, who explains how and why the first Angelenos would have set fires that filled the broad bowl of LA and foretold the curse of smog.

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement