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World & Nation

France bans Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir over ‘unspeakable’ flotilla detainee taunts

Itamar Ben-Gvir gestures as he speaks on a stage, as others applaud
Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir is pictured in 2022, when he was a lawmaker, reacting to election results.
(Oren Ziv / Associated Press)
Associated Press
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  • France has barred Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir from the country, denouncing his ‘unspeakable’ taunting of French and other European activists detained from a Gaza-bound humanitarian flotilla.
  • The far-right minister circulated videos showing himself waving an Israeli flag over bound detainees and shouting slogans at kneeling prisoners, drawing condemnation from foreign leaders and even Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
  • The 50-boat Global Sumud flotilla was intercepted in international water by Israeli authorities, stirred accusations of Israeli mistreatment and diplomatic strain.

PARIS — France on Saturday banned Israel’s far-right national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, citing his “unspeakable” behavior targeting activists from a humanitarian aid flotilla to Gaza who were detained by his police force.

“As of today, Itamar Ben-Gvir is banned from entering French territory. This decision follows his unspeakable actions toward French and European citizens who were passengers on the Global Sumud Flotilla,” the French foreign minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, announced in a post on X.

“We cannot tolerate that French nationals can be threatened, intimidated or brutalized in this way — all the more so by a public official,” Barrot posted, calling on the European Union to also sanction Ben-Gvir.

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The Associated Press has sought comment from Ben-Gvir’s spokesperson and the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

This week, Ben-Gvir sparked global outrage after promoting a video of himself taunting detained flotilla activists.

In one clip, Ben-Gvir is seen waving a large Israeli flag over hunched-over detainees whose hands appear to be bound. In another, he taunts a kneeling detainee whose wrists are zip-tied, yelling, “Am Yisrael Chai” at him — Hebrew for “The nation of Israel lives.” In a third, detainees can be seen — foreheads to the floor of an outdoor pen — as the Israeli national anthem plays and armed guards encircle them.

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Foreign leaders — and even Netanyahu — condemned Ben-Gvir’s on-camera treatment of some 430 flotilla detainees.

In his post, the French minister was also critical of flotilla activists, who were attempting to breach Israel’s naval blockade of the Gaza Strip to deliver food and medical aid.

“We disapprove of this flotilla’s approach, which produces no useful effect and places an additional burden on diplomatic and consular services,” Barrot wrote.

The flotilla of 50 boats was intercepted in international waters some 250 miles off the coast of Israel. Detained activists accused Israeli forces of mistreatment, describing beatings, use of tasers and attack dogs.

Poland has also sanctioned Ben-Gvir, announcing a five-year-ban on Thursday.

“In the democratic world we do not abuse and gloat over people in custody,” Polish Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski posted.

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