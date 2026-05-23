Shots reportedly fired near White House

A member of the Secret Service stops a journalist from leaving the White House on Saturday.

Law enforcement authorities are responding to shots fired near the White House grounds, FBI Director Kash Patel said.

Journalists working there Saturday reported hearing a series of gunshots and were told to seek shelter inside the press briefing room, where U.S. Secret Service officers prevented them from leaving.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries. On X, the Secret Service said it was “aware of reports of shots fired near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW” — one block from the White House — and was “working to corroborate the information with personnel on the ground.”

Advertisement

In a social media post, Patel said officers were responding to shots fired and said he would “update the public as we’re able.”

President Trump was inside the White House at the time.

The Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for information.

