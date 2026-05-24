Details emerge of a potential Iran deal as Trump says not to rush

Women gather near a portrait of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei during a ceremony Sunday at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosque in Tehran honoring the armed forces and those killed in the war with the U.S. and Israel.

The United States is close to reaching a deal with Iran that would end the war, reopen the Strait of Hormuz and see Iran give up its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, regional officials told the Associated Press on Sunday. They said details and timelines would be worked out later.

Iran has not publicly committed to giving up its uranium — a key U.S. demand — and the sides previously seemed close to a deal in recent weeks. President Trump on Saturday said a deal had been “largely negotiated,” after calls with Israel and other regional allies.

“The negotiations are proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner, and I have informed my representatives not to rush into a deal in that time is on our side,” Trump said on social media Sunday. He said the U.S. relationship with Iran is becoming “much more professional and productive.”

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The strait’s reopening would begin to ease a worldwide energy crisis sparked by the surprise U.S. and Israeli bombardment of Iran on Feb. 28, which led Tehran to essentially close the crucial waterway. Prices have spiked for oil, gas and several downstream products, jolting the world economy. Experts say it would take several weeks or even months for shipping and prices to recover to prewar levels.

The U.S. has blockaded Iranian ports for over a month, and Trump on Sunday said the blockade “will remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified, and signed.”

Iran’s uranium

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on a visit to India, said that “significant progress, although not final progress, has been made” in negotiations, and the world would no longer need to fear Iran getting a nuclear weapon, without elaborating.

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Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian said on state TV that his country was ready “to assure the world that we are not after a nuclear weapon.” Iran’s embassy in India responded to Rubio on social media, saying Tehran has an “inalienable” right to nuclear technology.

Iran has always insisted its program is peaceful while enriching uranium to near weapons-grade levels.

Under the potential deal, Tehran would agree to give up its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, according to the two regional officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive negotiations.

One official, with direct knowledge of the negotiations, said how Iran would give up the uranium would be subject to further talks during a 60-day period. Some would probably be diluted, while the rest would be transferred to a third country, the official said. Russia has offered to take it.

Iran has 972 pounds of uranium that is enriched up to 60% purity, a short, technical step from weapons-grade levels of 90%, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Trump says he is seeking greater concessions from Iran than those required under a 2015 Obama-era agreement, from which he withdrew during his first administration. Since the end of that deal, however, Tehran has enriched uranium to far higher levels than had been required and verified by international inspections under that agreement.

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On Saturday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei told the state-run news agency that there are “narrowing differences” between the two sides but that Tehran is cautious after the United States and Israel attacked it twice in the last year while nuclear negotiations with Washington were ongoing.

Pakistani army chief Asim Munir, a key mediator, left Tehran late Saturday after more talks with Iranian officials.

The Strait of Hormuz

Under the emerging agreement, the Strait of Hormuz would gradually reopen in parallel with the U.S. ending its blockade, the officials said.

The U.S. would allow Iran to sell its oil through sanctions waivers, said the second official, who has been briefed on the negotiations. Sanctions relief and the release of Iran’s frozen funds would be negotiated during the 60-day time frame, the official said.

Both officials said the draft deal includes an end to the war between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon.

Twelve weeks have passed since the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran, killing its supreme leader and other top officials, in addition to more than 1,700 civilians, according to the nongovernmental agency Human Rights Activists News Agency. A ceasefire with Iran has held since April 7, though the sides have exchanged fire on occasion.

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Several countries, including the European Union and the United Kingdom, welcomed progress on a possible deal with Iran.

Hezbollah and Lebanon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a social media post Sunday, said, “President Trump and I agreed that any final agreement with Iran must eliminate the nuclear danger,” and that Trump had reaffirmed Israel’s right to defend itself “on every front, including Lebanon.”

Science Minister Gila Gamliel, a member of Netanyahu’s Likud party and part of his national security Cabinet, told Israel’s Army Radio that Israel is taking a “wait-and-see” approach.

Israeli officials are concerned that Hezbollah remains a serious threat to Israel and that Lebanon is ill-equipped to disarm it.

A fragile, U.S.-brokered ceasefire took effect in Lebanon on April 17, but fighting has continued, mainly in the south. Hezbollah has launched daily drone and rocket attacks on Israeli forces and northern Israel, and Israel has struck targets across Lebanon while its troops remain in large swaths of the south.

More than 3,000 people have been killed in the latest round of fighting, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry. Additionally, 22 Israeli soldiers and a defense contractor have been killed in or near southern Lebanon, and two civilians have been killed in northern Israel, according to Netanyahu’s office.

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Magdy and Lidman write for the Associated Press and reported from Cairo and Tel Aviv, respectively. AP writers Sheikh Saaliq in New Delhi and Munir Ahmed in Islamabad, Pakistan, contributed to this report.