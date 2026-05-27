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9 missing after Washington paper mill tank implosion and officials say there’s no hope of survivors

Community members comfort each other during a vigil
Community members comfort each other during a vigil at R.A. Long Park following a fatal chemical storage tank failure on Tuesday in Longview, Wash. One person was killed, while 10 others were injured, and nine employees remain unaccounted for following a catastrophic storage tank failure involving corrosive “white liquor” at the paper mill Tuesday morning.
(Mathieu Lewis-Rolland / Getty Images)
By Claire Rush and Rebecca Boone
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  • Rescue crews shifted to recovery at a Longview, Wash., paper mill after a massive tank implosion left at least one worker dead, nine missing and nine others injured, including a firefighter.
  • The Nippon Dynawave Packaging tank collapsed while holding 900,000 gallons of caustic “white liquor,” forcing teams to stabilize the buckled structure and contain remaining chemicals before retrieving the missing amid ongoing safety risks.
  • Officials say there is no broader community threat, but the disaster — days after a Southern California chemical tank scare — has rattled this Columbia River mill town, where families gathered for a vigil.

LONGVIEW, Wash. — Crews were set to resume searching Wednesday for nine workers at a Washington paper mill where a tank imploded, releasing a highly destructive chemical mixture called “white liquor” and causing at least one confirmed death.

Authorities said there was no hope of finding more survivors of Tuesday’s tank implosion at Nippon Dynawave Packaging Co. in Longview, which also injured nine other people, including a responding firefighter. But before any bodies of the missing can be recovered, crews on Wednesday must first stabilize the tank, which was at risk of collapsing further and leaking more of the caustic liquid.

The implosion caused the huge circular tank to buckle and collapse on one side, and officials said they would only work during daylight because of the dangers. While the cause remains unknown, authorities said there was no threat to the community, a Columbia River city of about 40,000 people with long ties to the Washington and Oregon paper and lumber industries.

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Staton, CA - Allan Chaidez and his dad Okay Guillermo Chaidez return home to Stanton after evacuating to a family members home in Downey,Authorities were re-evaluating evacuation orders for some 50,000 people today after the threat of a major explosion was eliminated at a compromised chemical tank in Garden Grove. Monday, May 25, 2026. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

California

Industry knew about chemical ‘runaway’ dangers for years. Then came near-catastrophe in O.C.

A failing tank holding 7,000 gallons of a highly reactive chemical at a Garden Grove aerospace plant forced 50,000 evacuations and nearly triggered a catastrophic explosion.

It was the second notable chemical tank failure in days on the West Coast, following the evacuation of thousands of Southern California residents due to a damaged tank at an aerospace plant before those orders were lifted Tuesday night.

The paper mill tank was holding about 900,000 gallons of a liquid made of mostly sodium hydroxide and sodium sulfide. Known as white liquor, it is used with heat to break down wood to make kraft paper, a durable material used in packaging, shopping bags and other products.

The sprawling plant, which employs about 1,000 people, makes material for tissues, printing paper, cups, plates, and cartons. It sits along the river next to other timber, paper and chemical businesses.

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At a community vigil Tuesday night, dozens gathered to pray, light candles and embrace loved ones.

Crystal Moldenhauer, a Longview resident, said she has friends at the plant who remained unaccounted for. She said people called and texted each other all day trying to figure out what happened.

Garden Grove, CA, United States - May 22, 2026: Evacuation orders were reissued Friday for thousands of residents and schools were closed in Garden Grove due to continued concerns about a toxic chemical leaking from a large storage tank at an aerospace facility. GKN Aerospace Transparency area on Friday, May 22, 2026 in Garden Grove, CA. Emergency personnel responses to a hazardous materials incident which began Thursday at the aerospace company. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

California

Why is Orange County chemical tank crisis so hard to fix?

Evacuation orders have been issued in portions of the cities of Garden Grove, Anaheim, Buena Park, Cypress, Stanton and Westminster.

“We’re all still waiting for answers,” she said. “There’s families that have been torn apart, and we don’t know why.”

The cause of the implosion remained unclear.

Scott Goldstein, a fire chief with Cowlitz County, said Tuesday night that the tank still held about 90,000 gallons of the volatile liquid.

“We don’t know until we know, hopefully tomorrow, how we can stabilize the tank. Do we remove the product first? Do we stabilize the tank first or the vice versa?” Goldstein said.

Hours after the disaster, officials repeatedly referred to the situation as a recovery effort.

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Some of those who were injured suffered burns or inhalation injuries, authorities said.

Following the tank’s rupture, the liquid spilled into a drainage ditch, said Brittny Goodsell, a state Ecology Department spokesperson.

“I know there’s a lot of questions about how all of this happened and I want to assure you that we will all continue to pressure to get answers to those questions,” Murray said.

Safety complaints were filed against Nippon Dynawave in March and May. The state’s labor and industries department said on X that both were unrelated to the current situation. One was an anonymous complaint about a valve on a tank, according to the department, which noted that it was not the tank that imploded.

Nippon Dynawave, a subsidiary of Japan-based Nippon Paper Group, has been fined $3,400 for three separate health and safety violations found by Washington Department of Labor and Industries inspectors since the start of 2021, according to the department’s online database.

Just over 40 people died between January 2021 and mid-October 2023 as a result of hazardous chemical incidents in the U.S., according to a paper released by a network of environmental justice organizations in late 2023.

Rush and Boone write for the Associated Press. Boone reported from Boise, Ida. AP reporters Gene Johnson and Hallie Golden in Seattle and Christopher L. Keller in Albuquerque, N.M., contributed to this report.

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