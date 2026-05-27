Ghana begins repatriating citizens from South Africa due to anti-immigration tensions

Ghanaian nationals queue with their luggage at O.R. Tambo International Airport as they prepare to board a repatriation flight home following unrest concerns in Johannesburg, South Africa, Wednesday.

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The first group of around 300 Ghanaian nationals flew to their country on Wednesday as their government started a voluntary repatriation program for its citizens in response to anti-immigration tensions in South Africa.

Families and travelers gathered at the Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg with their luggage as officials and police coordinated the departure process.

The repatriation follows renewed demonstrations over illegal immigration in parts of South Africa, where frustrations over unemployment, crime and access to services have fueled tensions.

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Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Quashie, told reporters at the airport that more people than those on the registered list turned up to the airport.

He said their registration would be processed ahead of the next flight to Ghana, expected to depart Sunday.

Ghana recently summoned South Africa’s ambassador over reported attacks on Ghanaians, before announcing it would evacuate its affected citizens.

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Loren Landau, a migration expert and political analyst at the University of the Witwatersrand, said the move by the Ghanaian government was a message to South Africa about their unhappiness over recent events.

“I think in this case, it’s less about Ghana trying to protect its citizens per se, or these 300. This is a symbolic move to try to send a message to their sort of bigger counterpart, South Africa, that this is politically unacceptable,” said Landau.

Some of those repatriated had been held at the Lindela Repatriation Centre for immigration-related matters.

More than 800 Ghanaians registered with the Ghana High Commission in Pretoria for evacuation following weeks of protests and rising fears among foreign nationals.

Ghanaian authorities said the repatriation effort was being carried out in coordination with South African officials after concerns over the safety and well-being of migrants.

South African authorities have condemned violence against foreign nationals while acknowledging concerns about illegal immigration.

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Nigeria also voiced its disapproval at the treatment of some of its citizens and said it was also considering evacuating some of its citizens.