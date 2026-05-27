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South African government and Afrikaners reject U.S. claim of a humanitarian emergency for white people

President Trump greets South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the White House, May 21, 2025
President Trump greets South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, center, at the White House, May 21, 2025, in Washington.
(Julia Demaree Nikhinson / Ap Photo/julia Demaree Nikhinson)
By Michelle Gumede
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  • South Africa’s government is pushing back against the Trump administration’s claim of a “humanitarian emergency” for white Afrikaners, after Washington moved to admit 10,000 additional refugees.
  • The revised U.S. refugee cap opens the door wider only to white South Africans, even as applicants from war-torn and disaster-stricken countries remain largely shut out.
  • Afrikaner organizations and refugee advocates alike question the notion of an emergency, warning that selective humanitarianism for a relatively privileged minority could further politicize and weaken global refugee protections.

JOHANNESBURG — The South African government and advocacy groups for the country’s Afrikaner white minority on Wednesday rejected the Trump administration’s position that there’s a humanitarian emergency affecting white people in South Africa.

The argument served as the administration’s rationale for raising the U.S. refugee cap, but only for white Afrikaners. The Trump administration said Tuesday that it will admit an additional 10,000 white South Africans into the U.S. as refugees this year, increasing its annual quota, but blocking people from other countries from entering through the program.

President Trump announced he was increasing the refugee cap for white South Africans because of “an unforeseen emergency refugee situation.” He blamed the South African government for “recent increases in the incitement of racially motivated violence,” but gave no specific information.

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South African Foreign Ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said accusations of systemic persecution of Afrikaners were unfounded and that some beneficiaries of the refugee program have chosen to return to South Africa.

Around 6,000 South Africans have moved to the U.S. since the Afrikaner program started last year, according to the U.S. government.

Afrikaner trade union Solidariteit said refugee status isn’t a viable solution for Afrikaners, who should thrive in South Africa instead. Spokesman Jaco Kleynhans said the organization didn’t know about any “unforeseen emergency refugee situation” for Afrikaners but respected the autonomy of U.S. refugee policy.

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The union “is in no way aware of anything that the Trump administration could be referring to,” Kleynhans said.

AfriForum, a lobbying organization for the country’s white Afrikaner minority with more than 300,000 members, said it “does not have information” regarding the specific assertion that there’s an emergency refugee situation.

The organization’s CEO, Kallie Kriel, said the group’s focus is “fighting to create the circumstances in South Africa where there is no need for Afrikaners to leave.”

Trump suspended the U.S. refugee program on his first day in office and has turned it into a vehicle to allow Afrikaners — white South Africans descended mainly from Dutch settlers — into the United States. Advocates say the decision to focus a decades-old program on one group has left people around the world fleeing war and strife stranded and with few options.

Refugee groups have questioned why white South Africans are being prioritized ahead of people from countries facing war and natural disasters. Vetting for refugee status in the U.S. often takes years.

The Trump administration’s preference for white Afrikaner refugee admissions raises questions about selective humanitarianism, inconsistent refugee protection and favoring privileged groups while ignoring others experiencing severe hardships, according to Bryony Fox, a social justice researcher at South Africa’s Stellenbosch University.

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“This risks politicizing refugee protection in a way that may ultimately weaken the legitimacy and universality of the refugee regime itself,” she said.

Gumede writes for the Associated Press.

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