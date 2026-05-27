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Teen charged with killing stepsister on Carnival Cruise remains free after hearing

Timothy Hudson arrives for a court hearing
Timothy Hudson, center, charged with sexually assaulting and killing his 18-year-old stepsister on a Carnival Cruise ship, arrives for a hearing at the The James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building, Wednesday in Miami.
(Rebecca Blackwell / Ap Photo/rebecca Blackwell)
Associated Press
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  • A federal magistrate in Miami allowed a 16-year-old charged with sexually assaulting and killing his stepsister on a Carnival cruise to remain free under electronic monitoring while deciding whether to jail him.
  • The body of 18-year-old Anna Kepner, a Florida high school cheerleader, was found hidden under a cabin bed aboard the Carnival Horizon; an autopsy later ruled her death mechanical asphyxia.
  • Prosecutors want the teen detained as an adult in the rare federal case, while the judge weighs where he could be held and relatives plead for justice amid deep family turmoil.

MIAMI — A federal judge on Wednesday allowed a teenager charged with sexually assaulting and killing his 18-year-old stepsister on a Carnival Cruise ship to remain free for now as the judge considers arguments following a hearing in Miami.

Timothy Hudson was initially arrested and charged as a juvenile, and U.S. Magistrate Judge Edwin Torres ruled in February that the 16-year-old could live with an uncle and be electronically monitored. But after the case was transferred to adult court, prosecutors wanted Hudson in custody until the case’s conclusion.

The judge ended Wednesday morning’s hearing without making a final decision. Torres said he wanted to speak with the someone from the U.S. Marshals Service about the logistics of detaining Hudson in central Florida, closer to his family, rather than South Florida, where the trial is taking place.

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It’s unknown when the judge will announce his decision. In the meantime, Hudson walked out of the courthouse after the hearing, rather than being immediately taken into custody.

Hudson has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and aggravated sexual abuse. Minors are rarely prosecuted in federal court. Hudson’s federal public defenders have declined to comment on the charges.

Hudson’s stepsister, Anna Kepner, had been traveling on the Carnival Horizon ship in November with her family, including Hudson. Before the ship was scheduled to return to Florida, her body was found concealed under a bed in a room she was sharing with Hudson and another teen, a criminal complaint said.

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The cause of Kepner’s Nov. 6 death was determined to be mechanical asphyxia, which is when an object or physical force stops someone from breathing.

Kepner’s father, Christopher Kepner, previously released a statement, saying the family was placing “trust in the justice system to pursue the truth with care and integrity.”

“The situation is deeply painful and complex for the entire family,” Kepner said.

Anna Kepner was a high school cheerleader at Temple Christian School in Titusville, Fla., about 40 miles east of Orlando. At her memorial service in November, family members encouraged people to wear bright colors instead of the traditional black “in honor of Anna’s bright and beautiful soul.”

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