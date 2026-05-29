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World & Nation

France asks prosecutors to investigate Israel’s treatment of Gaza flotilla activists

Activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla comfort each other
Activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla comfort each other upon their arrival at Istanbul Airport, in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, May 21, 2026.
(Emrah Gurel / Ap Photo/emrah Gurel)
Associated Press
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  • France asks prosecutors to investigate alleged violent mistreatment of French nationals aboard a pro-Palestinian flotilla intercepted by Israel, escalating diplomatic fallout over the treatment of Gaza-bound activists.
  • Move follows France’s indefinite entry ban on far-right Israeli national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, accused of taunting detained activists in a viral video and “unspeakable” conduct in custody.
  • French diplomats reported sexual violence, beatings, exposure to cold and repeated humiliations in Israeli detention — allegations Israel denies but that could trigger criminal charges under French law.

PARIS — France’s government said Friday that it’s asking prosecutors to investigate Israel’s alleged violent mistreatment of activists from a flotilla to Gaza, potentially opening a route for criminal proceedings.

France had already announced an indefinite ban from French territory of Israel’s far-right national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, for what it called his “unspeakable” behavior toward flotilla activists while they were in Israeli detention, after they attempted to breach Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot’s decision to now ask French prosecutors to determine whether criminal charges might be warranted is an additional signal of Paris’ displeasure.

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Speaking on Friday to public broadcaster France Inter, Barrot said he received a report from French diplomats in Turkey that “detailed sexual violence, exposure to cold, beatings and repeated humiliations of French nationals — all acts that could constitute criminal offenses.”

“I decided yesterday to refer the matter to the public prosecutor,” he said. “This case is now in the hands of the justice system.”

Under French criminal procedure law, prosecutors determine how to follow up on complaints and whether charges could be pursued.

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The Global Sumud Flotilla of 50 boats was intercepted this month in international waters some 250 miles (400 kilometers) off the coast of Israel. The Israeli government subsequently released and deported hundreds of the activists to Turkey.

Activists accused Israeli forces of mistreatment in detention, describing beatings, tasers and attack dogs. Israel denied mistreatment.

Ben-Gvir sparked global outrage after promoting a video of himself taunting detained activists.

In a May 23 post announcing a ban on Ben-Gvir entering French territory, Barrot said: “We cannot tolerate that French nationals can be threatened, intimidated or brutalized in this way — all the more so by a public official.”

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