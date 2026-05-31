A collapse occurs during an illegal mining operation in China, killing 5

A collapse occurred at an illegal mining operation in China on Sunday, killing five people and injuring one other person, the official news agency Xinhua reported.

The incident happened about 4:30 a.m. in Huize county in southwestern China’s Yunnan province, Xinhua reported. The news report did not specify what kind of mine it was.

Rescuers pulled out all six people trapped at the site in Baiwu village and sent them to the hospital, where five of them died. The survivor was stable, the report said.

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Authorities were investigating the cause of the collapse.

Just more than a week ago, the country was hit by its deadliest coal mine explosion in recent years, which killed at least 82 people in Shanxi province in the north. Local officials said there were “serious violations” of the law by the mine operator.

