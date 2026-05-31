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Newark mayor imposes curfew around Delaney Hall after clashes over ICE detention center

Police pass over a barricade at night with lights and smoke behind
Police pass over a barricade as they clash with protesters near the Delaney Hall immigration detention center in Newark, N.J.,. during a protest Saturday night.
(Andres Kudacki / Associated Press)
Associated Press
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  • Newark Mayor Ras Baraka imposed a nightly curfew around the Delaney Hall immigration detention center after days of confrontational protests over detainee conditions and federal immigration enforcement.
  • Clashes intensified this weekend as police with riot shields and officers on horseback pushed back demonstrators, some of whom tore down barricades, hurled objects and set tires ablaze outside the 1,000-bed facility.
  • Gov. Mikie Sherrill urged calm, warning that violent tactics endanger peaceful protesters as advocates press for better conditions, renewed family visits and ultimately the closure of the controversial detention center.

NEWARK, N.J. — The mayor of Newark imposed a curfew early Sunday around an immigration detention center in New Jersey after a series of intense clashes between protesters and police.

The curfew around Delaney Hall will be in place between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. until further notice, Mayor Ras Baraka said in a statement.

The move came after another night of standoffs between law enforcement and demonstrators at the facility, as protesters could be seen in photographs and videos fighting over barricades as police used riot shields to push them back. A video posted on social media showed police on horseback marching into crowds attempting to break up groups of demonstrators.

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The high-profile demonstrations at Delaney Hall began earlier this month after advocates said detainees launched a hunger strike over poor living conditions at the 1,000-bed facility, the latest focus of opposition over the federal government’s immigration crackdown.

The private company GEO Group operates the lockup under the supervision of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The shuttered facility reopened for immigration detainees in February 2025.

New Jersey state police on Friday replaced federal immigration enforcement agents who had been facing off against protesters at the facility for days.

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In a statement Sunday morning, New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill said masked people attacked a barrier in a designated protest area set up by state police and were “throwing projectiles, utilizing the barriers as weapons, and lighting tires on fire in the street.”

“These actions put both peaceful protesters and law enforcement in danger,” Sherrill said, urging calm to focus on advocating for “better conditions for the detainees, for their families, and ultimately, for the closure of Delaney Hall.”

Sherrill also said that the federal government has reopened family visits at Delaney Hall starting Sunday.

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