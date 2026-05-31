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WHO reports 5 Ebola recoveries in Congo as a new treatment center opens

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus meets with health workers in an outdoor setting
World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus meets Sunday with health workers in Bunia, Congo.
(Moses Sawasawa / Associated Press)
By Justin Kabumba and Mark Banchereau
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  • Five patients in eastern Congo have recovered from the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, a hopeful development as the WHO chief opens a new treatment center in hard-hit Bunia.
  • The outbreak has sickened at least 134 people and killed 18 across Congo and Uganda, with survivors describing harsh symptoms, scarce therapies and fearful neighbors who kept their distance.
  • Despite better-organized clinics and new aid, the virus is spreading faster than the response, hampered by misinformation, community backlash over burial rules and deadly attacks by armed groups, MSF reports.

BUNIA, Congo — Five patients have recovered from a rare type of Ebola virus, the head of the World Health Organization said Sunday during a visit to Bunia in eastern Congo, a city at the heart of an outbreak.

“Four people will be discharged today and there was one that was discharged the day before yesterday,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during the opening of a new Ebola treatment center in Bunia, the capital of Ituri province.

“Of course, we’re still working on vaccines and treatments, but that doesn’t mean that people cannot recover from Ebola,” he added.

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The WHO said Friday a patient had recovered from the Bundibugyo virus, the current species of Ebola, which has no approved treatment or vaccine. It was the first documented recovery of a confirmed Bundibugyo patient during the current outbreak.

The health organization said authorities have reported 134 confirmed cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo and neighboring Uganda, including 18 confirmed deaths, as of Friday. As of Wednesday, there were 906 suspected cases, 223 of which resulted in death, the WHO said.

Recovered patients describe experience

Baraka Bulambulu, one of those who recovered, told the Associated Press on Sunday that community members feared contracting an unknown illness from them, keeping their distance while delivering food and medicine.

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He said the uncertainty was overwhelming, as he and other patients believed they might die without knowing what disease they had, though testing eventually confirmed Ebola.

“Being able to come out of this alive is an immense source of happiness,” Bulambulu said. ”Many people who were in the same situation died.”

Ezo Etienne, a nurse, said his symptoms began during ward rounds when he suddenly felt dizzy, then rapidly deteriorated into vomiting, intense itching, severe diarrhea and extreme weakness. He was tested seven times before Ebola was confirmed.

His treatment remained focused solely on treating the symptoms: medications to control vomiting, fluids to prevent dehydration, and pain relievers. “That was all they could provide,” he said.

He urged the public and healthcare workers not to dismiss early symptoms such as vomiting and headaches, warning that misinformation leads many people to believe they have been poisoned rather than seeking hospital care.

Many factors complicate response

Doctors Without Borders said Saturday the virus continues to spread faster than the response despite better-organized health facilities and new aid arrivals. It called for the immediate expansion of testing, faster deployment of aid workers and sustained access for medical supplies.

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The dangers faced by health workers have been heightened by anger among residents over the stringent medical protocols for handling the victims’ bodies, which clash with local burial rites. Residents have launched at least three attacks against health centers.

Tedros, during the opening of the treatment center Sunday, emphasized the importance of involving the community in the outbreak response.

“If you come to health facilities when you have symptoms, you can get the support and recover, so the key is to come forward as early as possible and to get the necessary support,” the WHO chief said.

“We can stop this Ebola and anyone who has it can also recover. But the rule ... is this thing is everybody’s business and every citizen should be involved,” he added.

Attacks in the region by the Allied Democratic Forces, a rebel group allied with the militant organization Islamic State, and a coalition of ethnic militias have also hindered the response.

ADF fighters killed seven people Saturday in Beni, North Kivu province, an area affected by the outbreak, the Congolese army and civil society groups said.

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The illness also has been reported in North Kivu and South Kivu, south of Ituri, where the Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group controls many key cities, including Goma and Bukavu.

“The final message we would like to share with the Ituri community is that there is hope,” Pierre Akilimali, incident manager at Congo’s National Institute of Public Health, said Sunday at the treatment center opening.

“With the symptomatic treatment that we are currently providing, we are seeing patients recover,” he said.

“We truly have hope. The virus here is not as complicated as those we have dealt with in the past, and with the support of all our partners, we believe we will be able to bring this outbreak under control as quickly as possible,” said Davin Ambitapio, another doctor at the treatment center.

Kabumba and Banchereau write for the Associated Press and reported from Bunia and Dakar, Senegal, respectively.

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