Advertisement
World & Nation

Egypt unveils a striking trove of ancient artifacts as the country tries to boost tourism industry

Recently unearthed ancient artifacts are displayed in Ehnasiya district in Beni Suef, 80 miles south of Cairo
In this photo provided by Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, recently unearthed ancient artifacts are displayed on May 31, 2026, in Ehnasiya district in Beni Suef, 80 miles south of Cairo, Egypt.
(Uncredited / Ministry Of Tourism And Antiquities Via Ap)
By Samy Magdy
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • Egyptian archaeologists unveil a marble head of Aphrodite, a Roman basilica and royal inscriptions at Heracleópolis Magna, underscoring the ancient necropolis’ role as a commercial and religious powerhouse.
  • In Cairo’s Matariya district, once ancient Heliopolis, researchers uncover a remarkably intact Pharaonic burial, funerary furniture and gilded adornments, including cosmetic tools and gold earrings linked to a military figure.
  • The dramatic finds feed Egypt’s push to revive tourism and its struggling economy, complementing the new Grand Egyptian Museum amid record visitor numbers after years of upheaval and pandemic shocks.

CAIRO — Archaeologists unearthed a set of ancient artifacts in Egypt including Pharaonic funerary furniture, remains of a Roman basilica and a marble head of Aphrodite, the ancient Greek goddess of love and beauty.

The discoveries, announced Sunday, are part of the Egyptian government’s efforts to boost the country’s tourism industry and bring cash to the troubled economy. At the center of these efforts was the November inauguration of the long-delayed Grand Egyptian Museum, a megaproject located near the famed Giza Pyramids and the Sphinx.

An active economic and commercial hub

The remains of the basilica and Aphrodite’s head were found in an ancient necropolis in the province of Beni Suef, 80 miles south of Cairo, the Tourism and Antiquities Ministry said.

Advertisement

The Ehnasiya necropolis, which is also known by its ancient Roman name, Heracleópolis Magna, was one of the most significant cities of ancient Egypt.

Archaeologist Mohammed Abdel-Badei, head of the antiquities department at the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said that they found large stone blocks supporting columns, weighing up to 45 tons, that had been used in building the basilica. Three of the blocks remain standing in their original positions, he said.

Aphrodite’s head, measuring about 9½ inches by nearly 10 inches, includes detailed features of the goddess’ face and curly hair, reflecting the classical artistic traditions of the Greek and Roman periods, he said.

Advertisement

Archaeologists found inscriptions linked to Senusret III, who ruled between 1837 B.C. and 1819 B.C. during the ancient 12th Dynasty. The inscriptions include his throne, birth names of the Pharaoh, who is also known as Sesostris III, and was one of the most prominent rulers of Egypt’s Middle Kingdom.

Also unearthed were fragments of wall statues and terracotta molds, believed to have been used in coin crafting during the Roman period. The findings show that Ehnasiya had been an active economic and commercial hub when Egypt was part of the Roman Empire between 30 B.C. and A.D. 395, Abdel-Badei said.

New findings in the ancient city of Heliopolis

In Cairo, archaeologists found a nearly complete set of funerary furniture in the Matariya neighborhood of Cairo, which was once part of the ancient city of Heliopolis, the ministry said.

Abdel-Badei, the head of the antiquities department, said that they unearthed a mudbrick burial with gilded remains in a coffin, believed to be for a military figure. They also found a cache of cosmetic tools, including a copper mirror and alabaster kohl containers.

Also found was a collection of yellow-colored metal earrings, consisting of five pairs of varying sizes, believed to be made of gold, he said.

The discoveries in Beni Suef and Cairo are the latest archaeological findings, which the government hopes will boost the vital tourism sector, partially driven by antiquities sightseeing.

Advertisement

Tourism has suffered during years of political turmoil and violence following the 2011 uprising. In recent years, it has started to recover from the coronavirus pandemic and economic effects of the Russia-Ukraine war — both countries are major sources of tourists visiting Egypt.

A record number of about 19 million tourists visited Egypt last year, a 21% increase from 2024, according to official figures. The first four months of 2026 saw 6.1 million tourists visiting the country, compared with 5.7 million during the same period in 2025, the prime minister’s office said in May.

Magdy writes for the Associated Press.

More to Read

World & NationMiddle East

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Rebuilding L.A.: Game Theory: Is L.A. Rebuilding For Survivors - Or For The Olympics?

    Author and CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti attempts to answer some questions about rebuilding communities in his new book about the Palisades Fire — and names a motive for a quick rebuild: the Olympic games coming to Los Angeles in 2028.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    Crimes of the Times: The Assassination of RFK

    Today we discuss one of the pivotal events of the 1960s: the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy. Though the gunman was caught at the scene, confessed at trial, and even bragged about the shooting, his motives have largely been forgotten.

  • Smoglandia podcast logo

    Boiling Point: Smoglandia Pt 1: L.A. SMOG – VERY OLD-SCHOOL

    Modern LA earned its first smoggy nickname 450 years ago, as the “bay of smokes.” At the La Brea tar pits, we take a short walk through a long history with curator Regan Dunn, who explains how and why the first Angelenos would have set fires that filled the broad bowl of LA and foretold the curse of smog.

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement