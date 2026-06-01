Egypt unveils a striking trove of ancient artifacts as the country tries to boost tourism industry

In this photo provided by Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, recently unearthed ancient artifacts are displayed on May 31, 2026, in Ehnasiya district in Beni Suef, 80 miles south of Cairo, Egypt.

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Archaeologists unearthed a set of ancient artifacts in Egypt including Pharaonic funerary furniture, remains of a Roman basilica and a marble head of Aphrodite, the ancient Greek goddess of love and beauty.

The discoveries, announced Sunday, are part of the Egyptian government’s efforts to boost the country’s tourism industry and bring cash to the troubled economy. At the center of these efforts was the November inauguration of the long-delayed Grand Egyptian Museum, a megaproject located near the famed Giza Pyramids and the Sphinx.

An active economic and commercial hub

The remains of the basilica and Aphrodite’s head were found in an ancient necropolis in the province of Beni Suef, 80 miles south of Cairo, the Tourism and Antiquities Ministry said.

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The Ehnasiya necropolis, which is also known by its ancient Roman name, Heracleópolis Magna, was one of the most significant cities of ancient Egypt.

Archaeologist Mohammed Abdel-Badei, head of the antiquities department at the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said that they found large stone blocks supporting columns, weighing up to 45 tons, that had been used in building the basilica. Three of the blocks remain standing in their original positions, he said.

Aphrodite’s head, measuring about 9½ inches by nearly 10 inches, includes detailed features of the goddess’ face and curly hair, reflecting the classical artistic traditions of the Greek and Roman periods, he said.

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Archaeologists found inscriptions linked to Senusret III, who ruled between 1837 B.C. and 1819 B.C. during the ancient 12th Dynasty. The inscriptions include his throne, birth names of the Pharaoh, who is also known as Sesostris III, and was one of the most prominent rulers of Egypt’s Middle Kingdom.

Also unearthed were fragments of wall statues and terracotta molds, believed to have been used in coin crafting during the Roman period. The findings show that Ehnasiya had been an active economic and commercial hub when Egypt was part of the Roman Empire between 30 B.C. and A.D. 395, Abdel-Badei said.

New findings in the ancient city of Heliopolis

In Cairo, archaeologists found a nearly complete set of funerary furniture in the Matariya neighborhood of Cairo, which was once part of the ancient city of Heliopolis, the ministry said.

Abdel-Badei, the head of the antiquities department, said that they unearthed a mudbrick burial with gilded remains in a coffin, believed to be for a military figure. They also found a cache of cosmetic tools, including a copper mirror and alabaster kohl containers.

Also found was a collection of yellow-colored metal earrings, consisting of five pairs of varying sizes, believed to be made of gold, he said.

The discoveries in Beni Suef and Cairo are the latest archaeological findings, which the government hopes will boost the vital tourism sector, partially driven by antiquities sightseeing.

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Tourism has suffered during years of political turmoil and violence following the 2011 uprising. In recent years, it has started to recover from the coronavirus pandemic and economic effects of the Russia-Ukraine war — both countries are major sources of tourists visiting Egypt.

A record number of about 19 million tourists visited Egypt last year, a 21% increase from 2024, according to official figures. The first four months of 2026 saw 6.1 million tourists visiting the country, compared with 5.7 million during the same period in 2025, the prime minister’s office said in May.

Magdy writes for the Associated Press.