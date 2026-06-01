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Judge postpones civil trial over deadly collapse of Baltimore’s Key Bridge after late settlements

The Edward A. Garmatz United States District Courthouse is seen in Baltimore
The Edward A. Garmatz United States District Courthouse is seen Monday, June 1, 2026, in Baltimore.
(Stephanie Scarbrough / Associated Press )
By Michael Kunzelman
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  • A federal judge indefinitely postpones the civil trial over Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse after last-minute settlements resolve all death claims from six workers killed when the cargo ship Dali struck.
  • Most remaining lawsuits now center on economic losses alleged by businesses and local governments, including Baltimore, as the court weighs legal arguments that could spur more settlements and avert any trial.
  • The civil fight unfolds alongside a criminal case accusing the Dali’s operator of misconduct and false statements, despite a separate $2.25-billion settlement with Maryland and the ship’s owner.

BALTIMORE — A federal judge agreed Monday to postpone a civil trial over the 2024 collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge after a flurry of last-minute settlements resolved most of the remaining claims.

U.S. District Judge James Bredar expressed frustration about the timing of last week’s settlements, including deals resolving all pending claims over the deaths of six construction workers. The workers were filling potholes when the container ship Dali lost power and crashed into the bridge in the early morning hours of March 26, 2024.

Virtually all of the unresolved claims are alleging economic losses by businesses and local governments. None of the remaining parties were asking to start the trial as scheduled this week.

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Bredar, who was nominated to the bench by Democratic President Barack Obama, was scheduled to hear attorneys’ opening statements on Monday for a trial expected to last approximately five weeks. He postponed the proceedings indefinitely to consider legal arguments that could lead to further settlements and possibly end the litigation without a trial.

Bredar said he was “highly frustrated,” but acknowledged that civil cases often settle on the eve of trial.

“It’s not directed at just one side or another. It takes two to tango,” Bredar said. “I’m frustrated on behalf of the public (and) the court.”

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Details of the settlements with families of the construction workers weren’t publicly disclosed.

Less than two weeks ago, Bredar rejected a prior request to delay the trial after the filing of criminal charges against companies that managed the Dali.

On May 12, Justice Department prosecutors announced the indictment against Singapore-based Synergy Marine Pte Ltd. and Chennai, India-based Synergy Maritime Pte Ltd.

The operator of the Dali and its technical superintendent are charged with conspiracy, misconduct causing death, failing to immediately inform the U.S. Coast Guard of a hazardous condition, obstructing the National Transportation Safety Board and making false statements.

The criminal indictment accuses the ship operator of intentionally relying on an improper fuel pump and then lying about it to investigators.

Synergy Marine accused prosecutors of improperly treating an accident as a crime and said it would “vigorously” defend itself against the indictment’s “inaccurate” allegations.

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“This was a maritime casualty that should be assessed through the full factual, technical and regulatory record, rather than through selective mischaracterizations in a criminal indictment,” the company said in a statement last month.

In April, a $2.25 billion settlement was announced between the state of Maryland, Synergy Marine and Grace Ocean Private Limited, the Singapore-based ship owner. Grace Ocean hasn’t been charged with any crimes related to the collapse.

The list of claimants with unresolved claims includes the city of Baltimore, which has claims for economic losses it blames on the bridge’s destruction. The city joined the companies in asking for the trial to be delayed.

Kunzelman writes for the Associated Press.

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