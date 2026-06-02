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Missing worker at high-security lab in New Mexico found dead in remote forest

Los Alamos National Laboratory in Los Alamos, N.M.
(Joe Raedle / Getty Images)
Grace Toohey.
By Grace Toohey
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  • Human remains found beside a handgun in a remote New Mexico forest have been identified as missing Los Alamos National Laboratory worker Melissa Casias.
  • Casias, an administrative assistant at the high-security nuclear research facility, is among at least 10 dead or missing federal scientists or staffers now part of an FBI investigation.

Human remains discovered next to a handgun in a remote northern New Mexico forest were identified this week as those of a missing woman who had worked at a high-security federal lab.

Melissa Casias was first reported missing almost a year ago from her home in Taos, N.M., where her daughter found her valuables — two phones, wallet, identification, laptop — still at home, but Casias nowhere to be found.

Her newly confirmed death deepens the mystery around her disappearance, which is part of an FBI investigation into possible links among at least 10 dead or missing federal scientists or staff members involved in highly sensitive research tied to national security. Casias had been an administrative assistant at Los Alamos National Laboratory, where the first atomic bomb was developed and where nuclear weapon work continues, her family told local news outlets after her disappearance.

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FILE - The seal on the J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building is seen June 9, 2023, in Washington. Police say two people carjacked an FBI agent in Washington, a theft that comes amid a sharp increase in the number of carjackings in the nation's capital. Police say the theft was carried out midafternoon on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

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FBI probes cases of missing or dead scientists, including four from the L.A. area

President Trump told reporters last week that he had been briefed on the missing and dead scientists, which he described as ‘pretty serious stuff.’

The human remains were discovered in Carson National Forest on Thursday by a hiker, about two hours north of Los Alamos National Forest and two hours east of Taos, according to an update from the New Mexico State Police. Officials said a handgun was located alongside the remains.

The local medical examiner was able to identify the remains as belonging to Casias, but the cause and manner of death have not yet been determined, state police said.

Members of Casias’ family confirmed the new finding but appeared to have questions about the circumstances around the death, according to a statement.

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“There will be more information to come but what we can tell you now is she was located in an area previously searched,” the family posted on a Facebook page that has been dedicated to the search for Casias. “This is a lot to process, our hearts are heavy and we fully intend to continue to pursue answers for justice.”

Casias was first reported missing in June 2025 after she did not return home in the evening, though she visited her daughter at work that day.

Family members have said they have since reviewed surveillance footage of Casias walking alone in the Taos area after that visit with her daughter but haven’t uncovered any other major leads in the case.

In a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for a reward in the case, her family described Casias as an “amazing daughter, sister, wife and mother.”

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Grace Toohey

Grace Toohey is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering breaking news for the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, she covered criminal justice issues at the Orlando Sentinel and the Advocate in Baton Rouge. Toohey is a Maryland native and proud Terp.

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