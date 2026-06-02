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Police investigate Iowa man suspected of killing 6 of his relatives and then himself

Police investigate the fatal shootings of several people in Muscatine, Iowa
This image taken from video provided by WQAD, police investigate the fatal shootings of several people in Muscatine, Iowa on Monday, June 1, 2026.
(WQAD via Associated Press)
Associated Press
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MUSCATINE, Iowa — Authorities in Iowa are investigating the fatal shootings of six people who they believe were killed by a relative who took his own life when confronted by police Monday.

Four people were found fatally shot when police were called Monday to a home in Muscatine, about 50 miles southeast of Cedar Rapids, Muscatine Police Chief Anthony Kies said during a news conference.

Officers later found the suspect, 52-year-old Ryan Willis McFarland, of Muscatine, on a trail in the city, Kies said.

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“While talking to Ryan Willis McFarland, he took his own life,” the police chief said.

Two other men who also are believed to be relatives of McFarland were later found fatally shot elsewhere in the city, according to Kies. One man was found in his home and the other was discovered dead inside a business, he said.

Authorities have yet to release the names of the victims and any details about them.

“Today I simply do not have the words, this act of evil and what it has done to our community,” Kies said.

The city’s police department is continuing to investigate the shootings, working to process the crime scenes and conduct interviews. Police have asked anyone with information to contact its major crimes unit.

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Kies confirmed that McFarland had a criminal record, but wouldn’t share any details.

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