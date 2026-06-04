Putin says Russia will bolster its air defenses in response to Ukrainian drone attacks

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to representatives of international news agencies on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on June 4, 2026.

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President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Russia will strengthen its air defenses to counter recent Ukrainian drone attacks, which have reached deep inside his country.

Speaking in response to a question from the Associated Press during a meeting with heads of international news agencies, Putin acknowledged the damage from Ukrainian drone attacks and vowed to bolster Russian air defenses in response.

The media session came on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, his annual showcase for investment. Hours before the forum opened Wednesday, a Ukrainian drone attack set ablaze an oil terminal in the city and also hit a naval base just outside Putin’s hometown.

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Putin also said that Russia is open to a compromise on Ukraine in line with understandings reached during his summit with President Trump in Anchorage, adding that Ukraine needs to accept them to make a deal.

The Kremlin leader dismissed the idea that European Union countries could act as mediators in Russia-Ukraine peace talks, arguing that they were not neutral parties.

“Mediation assumes neutrality. Where is the neutrality here?” he asked.

He also stressed that potential third-party mediators needed to be trusted by both sides.

“How can Russia trust people who have been harping about the need to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia for years?” he said.

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Putin emphasized his push for control of the entire Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, noting that Ukraine controls about 15% of the territory there.

He declared that “patriotism and will of the Russian people” will ensure the achievement of goals that Moscow set in Ukraine.

“Russian troops are advancing along the entire line of contact,” he said.

Wednesday’s drone attack hit the nearby Kronstadt naval base and an oil terminal, sending a massive plume of black smoke above Russia’s second-largest city. It was another embarrassing blow to his efforts to minimize the effects of the 4-year-old conflict and cast it as a distant event that doesn’t affect Russian daily life.

It also underscored Ukraine’s growing ability to hit deep inside Russia and showed the vulnerability of its cities. Scores of flights were delayed or diverted at St. Petersburg’s airport and authorities cut cellphone internet service to try to prevent drone attacks.

Putin had scaled down Russia’s annual Victory Day parade on May 9, fearing Ukrainian drone strikes. Days later, a massive drone attack on Moscow’s suburbs killed three people and showed the capital’s vulnerability.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia’s forces were putting pressure on Ukraine “to prevent such attacks.” He noted that “systematic” strikes on Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, that Russia threatened last week are underway.

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On Tuesday, Russia hit Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities with hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles in deadly strikes.

Putin has used the forum to showcase his country’s economic advances and encourage foreign investment. Often styled as the Russian version of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, it usually draws tens of thousands of delegates from around the world.

Although Western officials and business people have stayed away from the forum after Putin sent troops into Ukraine in 2022, Russia has sought to attract more guests from other regions to underscore its declared goal of promoting a “multipolar world.”

Saudi Arabia, which is a special guest this year, has sent a large delegation. The presidents of Uzbekistan and Tanzania and China’s vice president also are attending. A U.S. official, Rodney Mims Cook Jr., head of the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts, is attending for the first time in years.

Russia’s economic outlook has clouded over as the initial boost from massive military spending has fizzled. The government has raised taxes and increased domestic borrowing to keep its budget deficit under control.

Putin is expected to minimize Russia’s economic problems in a speech Friday.

Jordan and Morris write for the Associated Press.