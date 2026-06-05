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Astronauts briefly take shelter during repair to fix leak on the International Space Station

The International Space Station seen from a Russian Soyuz MS-19 spaceship after undocking on March 30, 2022
This photo provided by Roscosmos shows the International Space Station from a Russian Soyuz MS-19 spaceship after undocking on March 30, 2022.
(Roscosmos State Space Corporation Via Associated Press)

NASA on Friday temporarily ordered astronauts to take shelter during repairs to fix a fresh leak aboard the International Space Station.

The five astronauts moved into the SpaceX capsule that is docked at the station while cosmonauts worked to fix the leak, which is on the Russian side of the orbiting laboratory.

The decision was made “out of an abundance of caution,” NASA spokesperson Bethany Stevens said via X.

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The crew left the capsule and returned to regular operations after repair work was paused.

That part of the space station has suffered from cracks and leaks over the years. NASA said Roscosmos decided to do a more extensive repair after fresh problems were found.

The space agencies have been working to determine the cause of the cracks.

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