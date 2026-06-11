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World & Nation

Slovenia’s new government lifts entry ban on Netanyahu and other measures against Israel

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a ceremony.
Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a ceremony at the Military Cemetery on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem on April 21, 2026.
(Ilia Yefimovich / Associated Press)
Associated Press
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  • Slovenia’s new conservative government has lifted an entry ban on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, scrapped restrictions on settlement imports and ended an arms embargo, signaling a sharp reset in relations with Israel.
  • The move overturns measures imposed by the previous center-left coalition, which recognized Palestine, tied Netanyahu’s travel ban to an International Criminal Court warrant and cast Slovenia as one of Israel’s toughest EU critics.
  • Prime Minister Janez Jansa, a Trump admirer long aligned with Europe’s populist right, is betting renewed political dialogue—and Israel’s plan to open an embassy in Ljubljana—will strengthen Slovenia’s role in Middle East diplomacy.

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — Slovenia’s new conservative government abolished an entry ban on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and two of his ministers Thursday, marking a shift in policies toward Israel that had been pursued by the previous center-left government.

The government of populist Prime Minister Janez Jansa also lifted a ban on imports from Jewish settlements and ended an embargo on the export and transit of military weapons and equipment to and from Israel, the official STA news agency reported.

Jansa’s government took office earlier this month following a parliamentary election in March. Jansa has said he would seek to improve ties with Israel, in a contrast to the policies of his predecessor, Robert Golob.

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Under Golob, Slovenia was one of the most vocal critics of Israel in the European Union. The small Alpine nation recognized a Palestinian state in 2024 before imposing the entry bans in 2025 on Netanyahu, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

Ben-Gvir was also banned by France last month. He has sparked global outrage after promoting a video of himself taunting the activists from a flotilla to Gaza who were detained by Israeli police.

The new Slovenian government said in its statement that it was scrapping the punitive measures to open political communication, the official STA news agency reported. The Defense Ministry said weapons trading is already sufficiently regulated by existing national defense laws and the EU arms export criteria, the same report said.

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Political dialogue and quiet diplomacy will help “strengthen the role of the Republic of Slovenia in the efforts to achieve a lasting peace in the Middle East,” the government said. It cited “active cooperation” over “actions that limit and close off channels for direct communication.”

Last year, Slovenia linked the entry ban for Netanyahu to an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court.

Shortly after taking office, Jansa’s government removed a Palestinian flag from the government building, also symbolically marking the policy shift. Slovenia’s liberal president, Natasa Pirc Musar, then raised the flag on the presidency building.

Also this month, Israel announced that it would open an embassy in Slovenia. The country’s embassy in Vienna, Austria’s capital, has previously covered Israel’s diplomatic interests in neighboring Slovenia.

Jansa is serving his fourth term in office. The political veteran is an admirer of U.S. President Trump and was a close ally of former populist Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who was defeated in a landslide election in April.

The March 22 election was marred by allegations of foreign influence and corruption. The population of about 2 million in the Alpine nation are deeply divided between liberals and conservatives.

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